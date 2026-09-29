Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 4?
The cream of the crop is starting to emerge across the country as the 2026 college football season is already through its first month.
The sport is stacked with talent right now, including a group of wide receivers who are filled with future NFL standouts.
Amazingly, the same four players have made up the top-4 for two consecutive weeks, even if their rankings shifted slightly.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 4?
1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 4 Games, 33 catches, 617 yards, 7 TDs
In a career that has produced plenty of highlights, Smith went off in Ohio State's win against Illinois. He set a new single-game high with 12 receptions for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 4 scores tied a Buckeyes record.
Smith is on pace for his third straight 1,000+ yard campaign, and he could very well surpass the lofty numbers from his freshman season (1,315 yards, 15 TDs).
2. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 4 Games, 23 catches, 585 yards, 6 TDs
Legree just keeps on producing every week. He's now at four straight 100+ yard games to begin his career, after 6 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns in a victory over UTEP.
He's produced a 46+ yard catch in all four of his appearances. Legree is going to be a big name sooner rather than later at this pace.
3. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 4 Games, 34 catches, 564 yards, 6 TDs
Speaking of big names, Toney has been incredible for the Hurricanes, playing a crucial role in Darian Mensah leading the country in completion percentage.
Toney didn't have to do much in Miami's blowout win against Central Michigan. In limited action, he still recorded 6 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, with his scoring coming on an acrobatic grab.
4. KJ Duff, Rutgers
Season Stats: 4 Games, 29 catches, 550 yards, 7 TDs
Finally, Rutgers was able to net a win, beating Howard 58-7. Duff deserved it, as he's produced for the Scarlet Knights each week.
In his most recent outing, Duff caught 5 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. His 7 touchdowns are tied for the most in the country.
5. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 4 Games, 30 catches, 516 yards, 3 TDs
Hernandez and Wake Forest pulled off a shocker, knocking off a ranked Louisville squad on the road. Hernandez came up big in the victory, totaling 9 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown, the second-most of his career.
In 4 games, Hernandez is 95 yards away from matching his 2025 receiving total (611 yards). Last season, he averaged 47 yards per game. This year, that number is up to 129 yards per contest.
6. Chris Marshall, Arkansas
Season Stats: 4 Games, 28 catches, 473 yards, 1 TD
Marshall makes an appearance in the top-10 after back-to-back performances with 130+ receiving yards.
In Arkansas' win over Tulsa, Marshall caught 9 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. A Boise State transfer, Marshall is a little over 100 yards from a new single-season receiving high.
7. Collin Dixon, Illinois
Season Stats: 4 Games, 30 catches, 430 yards, 7 TDs
Dixon slid down a spot after a relatively quiet performance in Illinois' loss to Ohio State. He was limited to a season-low 5 catches for 63 yards.
8. Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss
Season Stats: 4 Games, 27 catches, 429 yards, 4 TDs
Despite a loss in Gainesville, Alexander led Ole Miss with 7 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. No other receiver in the game had more than 47 yards.
Alexander already has a career-high 4 touchdowns and is single-season yardage total is within reach.
9. Cayden Lee, Missouri
Season Stats: 4 Games, 27 catches, 412 yards, 4 TDs
After transferring in from Ole Miss, Lee has established himself as Missouri's top wide receiver.
While the Tigers came up short in their SEC opener, Lee put up a career-high 11 receptions for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both of his scores were in the second half, keeping Missouri within reach in an eventual loss.
10. Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State
Season Stats: 4 Games, 22 catches, 410 yards, 3 TDs
Young makes his way into the top-10 following impressive performances in Oklahoma State's two biggest wins of the season.
The Cowboys took down undefeated West Virginia on the road thanks to a big day from Young. The connection between Young and fellow North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker is paying off, as the former hauled in 8 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.
Young has scored in 3 straight games.
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