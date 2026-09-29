Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 4?

The cream of the crop is starting to emerge across the country as the 2026 college football season is already through its first month.

The sport is stacked with talent right now, including a group of wide receivers who are filled with future NFL standouts.

Amazingly, the same four players have made up the top-4 for two consecutive weeks, even if their rankings shifted slightly.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 4?

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown over Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 33 catches, 617 yards, 7 TDs

In a career that has produced plenty of highlights, Smith went off in Ohio State's win against Illinois. He set a new single-game high with 12 receptions for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 4 scores tied a Buckeyes record.

Smith is on pace for his third straight 1,000+ yard campaign, and he could very well surpass the lofty numbers from his freshman season (1,315 yards, 15 TDs).

2. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oregon State’s Jesse Legree scores a touchdown during a football game against UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 23 catches, 585 yards, 6 TDs

Legree just keeps on producing every week. He's now at four straight 100+ yard games to begin his career, after 6 catches for 109 yards and 2 touchdowns in a victory over UTEP.

He's produced a 46+ yard catch in all four of his appearances. Legree is going to be a big name sooner rather than later at this pace.

3. Malachi Toney, Miami

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) looks on after defeating the against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 34 catches, 564 yards, 6 TDs

Speaking of big names, Toney has been incredible for the Hurricanes, playing a crucial role in Darian Mensah leading the country in completion percentage.

Toney didn't have to do much in Miami's blowout win against Central Michigan. In limited action, he still recorded 6 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, with his scoring coming on an acrobatic grab.

4. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 29 catches, 550 yards, 7 TDs

Finally, Rutgers was able to net a win, beating Howard 58-7. Duff deserved it, as he's produced for the Scarlet Knights each week.

In his most recent outing, Duff caught 5 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. His 7 touchdowns are tied for the most in the country.

5. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Sep 26, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) celebrates a after scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 30 catches, 516 yards, 3 TDs

Hernandez and Wake Forest pulled off a shocker, knocking off a ranked Louisville squad on the road. Hernandez came up big in the victory, totaling 9 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown, the second-most of his career.

In 4 games, Hernandez is 95 yards away from matching his 2025 receiving total (611 yards). Last season, he averaged 47 yards per game. This year, that number is up to 129 yards per contest.

6. Chris Marshall, Arkansas

Sep 26, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 28 catches, 473 yards, 1 TD

Marshall makes an appearance in the top-10 after back-to-back performances with 130+ receiving yards.

In Arkansas' win over Tulsa, Marshall caught 9 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. A Boise State transfer, Marshall is a little over 100 yards from a new single-season receiving high.

7. Collin Dixon, Illinois

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) reacts after a catch and run during the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 30 catches, 430 yards, 7 TDs

Dixon slid down a spot after a relatively quiet performance in Illinois' loss to Ohio State. He was limited to a season-low 5 catches for 63 yards.

8. Deuce Alexander, Ole Miss

Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander (1) celebrates a flag after LSU jumped offsides as Ole Miss attempted a two-point conversion during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 27 catches, 429 yards, 4 TDs

Despite a loss in Gainesville, Alexander led Ole Miss with 7 receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. No other receiver in the game had more than 47 yards.

Alexander already has a career-high 4 touchdowns and is single-season yardage total is within reach.

9. Cayden Lee, Missouri

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 27 catches, 412 yards, 4 TDs

After transferring in from Ole Miss, Lee has established himself as Missouri's top wide receiver.

While the Tigers came up short in their SEC opener, Lee put up a career-high 11 receptions for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both of his scores were in the second half, keeping Missouri within reach in an eventual loss.

10. Wyatt Young, Oklahoma State

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) celebrates after a first down during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 4 Games, 22 catches, 410 yards, 3 TDs

Young makes his way into the top-10 following impressive performances in Oklahoma State's two biggest wins of the season.

The Cowboys took down undefeated West Virginia on the road thanks to a big day from Young. The connection between Young and fellow North Texas transfer Drew Mestemaker is paying off, as the former hauled in 8 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Young has scored in 3 straight games.