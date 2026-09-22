Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 3?

Three weeks into the 2026 season, and there are already four wide receivers who have eclipsed the 400-yard mark.

Two of them aren't really a surprise, as Miami's Malachi Toney and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith were expected to be among the best in the country. They've both answered that call.

However, Oregon State freshman Jesse Legree and Rutgers junior KJ Duff are two names that most fans aren't familiar with. They've continued to set the pace in September.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 3?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oregon State's Jesse Legree runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 17 catches, 476 yards, 4 TDs

Legree holds the top spot on the list for the second week in a row. He recorded his third consecutive 100+ yard game to begin his college career.

In the win over Montana, he caught 4 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. His score in the second quarter put Oregon State up 21-3, as the Beavers rolled to a blowout victory.

2. Malachi Toney, Miami

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) looks on after defeating the against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 28 catches, 444 yards, 5 TDs

Toney isn't far behind Legree, despite sitting out part of Miami's wins over Stanford and Florida A&M. Wake Forest did its part to keep Toney in check, but he still came up with some big plays.

The Heisman contender totaled 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. His lone score was Miami's final touchdown of the game, as the Hurricanes held on for a win against the Demon Deacons.

Toney was banged up slightly in the second half, but it doesn't seem like a major concern.

3. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 24 catches, 419 yards, 6 TDs

Even if he was held under 100 yards for the first time this season, Duff keeps on delivering for Rutgers. He led the team in receiving for the third straight game as the Scarlet Knights pushed USC for four quarters.

Duff caught 7 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He's averaged 139.7 yards per game, nearly a 50 yard jump from 2025. His 11-yard score in the first quarter put Rutgers on the board.

4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Sep 19, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs a route during the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 21 catches, 400 yards, 3 TDs

Smith didn't have to do much during Ohio State's 59-3 win over Kent State. He still put up 5 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

In the process, he moved into the top spot in program history for career receiving yards. That's simply insane, considering the number of wide receivers the Buckeyes have sent to the NFL. Smith is next in line.

5. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) catches a pass as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Julio Humphrey (6) defends at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 19 catches, 374 yards, 5 TDs

Reed is sticking around in the top-10 for another week, even if Arizona State's passing game didn't have any success against Kansas. The Sun Devils only threw for 95 yards.

The numbers weren't gaudy, as Reed totaled 4 receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. He scored from 25 yards out right before the half.

6. Collin Dixon, Illinois

Sep 19, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) eludes the tackle of Southern Illinois Salukis cornerback Gavin Shepard (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 25 catches, 367 yards, 7 TDs

Dixon produced his second straight 100+ yard outing in a 48-10 win over Southern Illinois. He finished with 8 catches for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The senior already has a career-high 7 touchdowns this season, scoring at least 2 in all three appearances. He's totaled nearly 300 yards in his last two games alone.

7. Koby Howard, Penn State

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bulls at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 12 catches, 344 yards, 2 TDs

Howard put together his second 100-yard performance in three outings, catching 3 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's 55-13 victory over Buffalo.

In three games, he's nearly tripled his total from the 2025 season. Howard's 28.9 average yards per reception is No. 1 among the top-40 qualifying receivers.

8. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Sep 5, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 22 catches, 335 yards, 2 TDs

Messer was a little quieter in FAU's 16-10 win over FIU, recording 7 receptions for 83 yards. He's still well on his way to another 1,000-yard campaign.

9. Ed Small, TCU

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Ed Small (18) against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 21 catches, 330 yards, 1 TD

Small has slowly worked his way into the top-10. He recorded 9 receptions in the Week 0 loss to Notre Dame, and followed that up with back-to-back games with 100+ yards.

This past weekend, he caught 7 passes for a season-high 164 yards and a touchdown.

10. Matt Coleman, Sacramento State

Season Stats: 4 Games, 22 catches, 327 yards, 3 TDs

Coleman led Sacramento State in receiving despite a 31-10 loss to North Dakota State. He totaled 8 catches for 95 yards.

Back in Week 1, he caught 3 touchdowns in one game.

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