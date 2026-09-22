Who Are College Football's Leading Receivers After Week 3?
Three weeks into the 2026 season, and there are already four wide receivers who have eclipsed the 400-yard mark.
Two of them aren't really a surprise, as Miami's Malachi Toney and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith were expected to be among the best in the country. They've both answered that call.
However, Oregon State freshman Jesse Legree and Rutgers junior KJ Duff are two names that most fans aren't familiar with. They've continued to set the pace in September.
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 3?
1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 3 Games, 17 catches, 476 yards, 4 TDs
Legree holds the top spot on the list for the second week in a row. He recorded his third consecutive 100+ yard game to begin his college career.
In the win over Montana, he caught 4 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. His score in the second quarter put Oregon State up 21-3, as the Beavers rolled to a blowout victory.
2. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 3 Games, 28 catches, 444 yards, 5 TDs
Toney isn't far behind Legree, despite sitting out part of Miami's wins over Stanford and Florida A&M. Wake Forest did its part to keep Toney in check, but he still came up with some big plays.
The Heisman contender totaled 12 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. His lone score was Miami's final touchdown of the game, as the Hurricanes held on for a win against the Demon Deacons.
Toney was banged up slightly in the second half, but it doesn't seem like a major concern.
3. KJ Duff, Rutgers
Season Stats: 3 Games, 24 catches, 419 yards, 6 TDs
Even if he was held under 100 yards for the first time this season, Duff keeps on delivering for Rutgers. He led the team in receiving for the third straight game as the Scarlet Knights pushed USC for four quarters.
Duff caught 7 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He's averaged 139.7 yards per game, nearly a 50 yard jump from 2025. His 11-yard score in the first quarter put Rutgers on the board.
4. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 3 Games, 21 catches, 400 yards, 3 TDs
Smith didn't have to do much during Ohio State's 59-3 win over Kent State. He still put up 5 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.
In the process, he moved into the top spot in program history for career receiving yards. That's simply insane, considering the number of wide receivers the Buckeyes have sent to the NFL. Smith is next in line.
5. Reed Harris, Arizona State
Season Stats: 3 Games, 19 catches, 374 yards, 5 TDs
Reed is sticking around in the top-10 for another week, even if Arizona State's passing game didn't have any success against Kansas. The Sun Devils only threw for 95 yards.
The numbers weren't gaudy, as Reed totaled 4 receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown. He scored from 25 yards out right before the half.
6. Collin Dixon, Illinois
Season Stats: 3 Games, 25 catches, 367 yards, 7 TDs
Dixon produced his second straight 100+ yard outing in a 48-10 win over Southern Illinois. He finished with 8 catches for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The senior already has a career-high 7 touchdowns this season, scoring at least 2 in all three appearances. He's totaled nearly 300 yards in his last two games alone.
7. Koby Howard, Penn State
Season Stats: 3 Games, 12 catches, 344 yards, 2 TDs
Howard put together his second 100-yard performance in three outings, catching 3 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in Penn State's 55-13 victory over Buffalo.
In three games, he's nearly tripled his total from the 2025 season. Howard's 28.9 average yards per reception is No. 1 among the top-40 qualifying receivers.
8. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
Season Stats: 3 Games, 22 catches, 335 yards, 2 TDs
Messer was a little quieter in FAU's 16-10 win over FIU, recording 7 receptions for 83 yards. He's still well on his way to another 1,000-yard campaign.
9. Ed Small, TCU
Season Stats: 3 Games, 21 catches, 330 yards, 1 TD
Small has slowly worked his way into the top-10. He recorded 9 receptions in the Week 0 loss to Notre Dame, and followed that up with back-to-back games with 100+ yards.
This past weekend, he caught 7 passes for a season-high 164 yards and a touchdown.
10. Matt Coleman, Sacramento State
Season Stats: 4 Games, 22 catches, 327 yards, 3 TDs
Coleman led Sacramento State in receiving despite a 31-10 loss to North Dakota State. He totaled 8 catches for 95 yards.
Back in Week 1, he caught 3 touchdowns in one game.
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