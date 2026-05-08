College Football Legend Johnny Manziel Set for Major Career Shift

Johnny Manziel keeps finding new arenas, and the next one comes with ropes around it.

The former Texas A&M star and 2012 Heisman winner has signed on to throw hands against online personality Bob Menery, with the bout scheduled for May 23 in Las Vegas. The card will stream free across a stack of digital platforms rather than air on traditional pay-per-view.

It's a debut nobody quite asked for, but plenty will tune in anyway, which has become the entire business model for this corner of combat sports.

Why the bout landed at UFC Apex

Earlier reports placed the fight in Miami. That plan shifted once Dana White decided he wanted the matchup under his own roof, slotting it into the UFC's in-house production facility off the Strip.

White's involvement is the genuinely strange wrinkle here. Just weeks ago, he was publicly mocking the idea that Menery would even make it to fight night.

UFC CEO Dana White is platforming Johnny Manziel at an upcoming boxing event, which pits the former Heisman winner against Bob Menery. | Bruce Fedyck-Imagn Images

"Menery never does anything he says he's going to do," White posted, while floating a five-figure wager that the influencer would bail.

Now he's the one running the show. That kind of reversal usually means somebody saw a number on a spreadsheet they couldn't ignore. Prediction market traders on Polymarket have responded accordingly, pushing Menery's "shows up" odds from a coin-flip 49 percent to a much firmer 85.

Manziel's reinvention and the new athlete economy

The boxing pivot might fit Manziel's resume better than anything he's attempted since walking away from Cleveland. He was a phenomenon in college, becoming the first true freshman to take home the Heisman, before the Browns spent the 22nd pick of the 2014 draft on him. Two seasons, 1,675 passing yards, and one early release later, he was 23 and looking for his next stage.

According to reporting around the fight, the rivalry with Menery actually traces back to their overlap in Fan Controlled Football and reportedly hardened after a drunken interview between the two went sideways. Whether that beef is real or manufactured for clicks barely matters at this point, since who is even aware of any of that lore? Most, if not all, will tune in hoping for a memorable or memeable Manziel knockout, whether he is the one delivering or receiving it.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel will be part of an UFC event later this month where he will box Bob Menery, a social media influencer. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

What matters is the audience. Jake Paul's promotional events have repeatedly cleared a million pay-per-view buys, and free streaming cards routinely pull in tens of millions of concurrent viewers across Kick and YouTube. For a 33-year-old with a Netflix documentary already in his back catalog, name recognition is the whole asset, and one night of work can outpay a season in the spring leagues.

The fight goes live May 23 from UFC Apex, streaming on YouTube, Kick, Twitch, X and TikTok.