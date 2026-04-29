Josh Pate Sends Blunt Message to SEC Fans on Program Expectations

Every college football fan base wants the same thing.

They want to believe their team can win a national championship every year. That belief is what fuels the sport, drives passion and creates the emotional investment that makes college football unique. It is also, in most cases, unrealistic. There are only a handful of programs built to sustain that level of success.

For everyone else, progress looks different. It comes in waves, not straight lines. It includes breakthrough seasons, unexpected setbacks and everything in between.

The problem is that once a program shows signs of life, expectations often change overnight. South Carolina is a perfect example of that shift.

The Gamecocks went 9-4 in 2024 and looked like a team on the rise. They were competitive, confident and capable of beating quality opponents. That type of season does more than improve a record. It changes how a fan base views its program moving forward.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes under pressure. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Instead of hoping for progress, fans begin to expect it. That expectation carried into 2025. With quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning and elite defensive talent like Dylan Stewart still on the roster, there was a belief that South Carolina would build on its momentum. On paper, that assumption made sense. On the field, it did not play out that way.

The Gamecocks fell to 4-8, a dramatic regression that left fans searching for answers. How could a team with proven talent take such a significant step back? Why didn’t the previous year’s success translate?

Josh Pate addressed that exact question on his show, "Josh Pate's College Football Show."

"You know what else we're factoring in?" Pate said. "We can't have LaNorris Sellers on this team and be four and eight. We can't have Dylan Stewart on this team and be 4-8. Well, here's what I think. Yes, you can because it's all part of a natural life cycle at a non-Georgia, non-Ohio State, non- Texas, non-Oregon type program in the modern age of college football."

That explanation may not be what fans want to hear, but it reflects the reality of the sport.

Programs like Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Georgia operate at a different level. They recruit at an elite level every year, stack depth across their rosters and have the infrastructure to absorb losses without major drop-offs. That consistency is what separates them from the rest of the country.

Most programs do not have that luxury.

Teams like South Carolina rely on alignment. They need strong quarterback play, key contributors to develop at the right time and enough depth to survive the inevitable injuries and roster changes. When those elements come together, the result can be a special season. When they do not, the drop-off can be significant. That is not failure. It is the cycle.

The frustration comes when fans mistake a peak for a new baseline. A breakthrough season creates belief, but it does not automatically create permanence. Sustained success requires layers of depth and consistency that take years to build, if they can be built at all. That is why seasons like 2025 happen.

It does not mean South Carolina cannot bounce back. With Sellers returning, the opportunity to reset is there. Quarterback play remains the most important factor for programs trying to compete above their weight class, and having that piece in place matters. But expectations need to be grounded in reality.

Not every program can be a blue blood. Not every team can avoid downturns. For most of college football, the path forward includes both progress and regression.

Understanding that does not make losses easier. It does make them easier to explain.