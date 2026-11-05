College Football Playoff Bubble Teams Have Little Room for Error Entering Week 11

The first College Football Playoff rankings of 2026 delivered encouraging news for some national championship contenders.

For others, Tuesday night's announcement served as a warning.

With the selection committee revealing its initial top 25, several prominent programs find themselves dangerously close to missing the 12-team postseason field.

And with a loaded Week 11 schedule approaching, the margin for error is becoming increasingly thin.

Ohio State Finds Itself in an Uncomfortable Position

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Perhaps the most surprising development involves Ohio State.

The Buckeyes debuted at No. 12 in the committee's rankings despite owning a head-to-head victory over No. 4 Indiana.

That position would ordinarily appear promising in a 12-team playoff format.

However, the automatic qualifying spots change the equation.

With No. 25 Boise State currently positioned to receive the highest-ranked Group of Six conference champion's automatic bid, Ohio State would be the first team excluded from the projected bracket.

The Buckeyes also face a critical matchup against No. 23 Oregon on Saturday.

A victory could improve their standing, while another loss would make their postseason path considerably more difficult.

Tennessee and LSU Face Major SEC Tests

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The SEC has several programs sitting just outside the projected playoff field.

No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 LSU both enter Week 11 with 6-2 records.

The Volunteers host No. 6 Kentucky, while LSU welcomes No. 5 Alabama to Baton Rouge.

Both matchups offer opportunities for significant résumé-building victories.

For Tennessee, defeating Kentucky would provide another notable result to accompany its earlier win over Alabama.

LSU has a similar opportunity against a Crimson Tide team currently ranked inside the top five.

However, losses would leave both programs with three defeats and considerably less room to maneuver.

Texas Tech and Houston Still Have Work to Do

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The Big 12 also has teams trying to climb into the playoff conversation.

No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 17 Houston remain within striking distance, although both need favorable results over the coming weeks.

Texas Tech hosts West Virginia on Saturday, while Houston faces Cincinnati.

Winning those games might not produce dramatic jumps in the rankings, but avoiding damaging losses is essential.

Both programs could also benefit from losses by teams currently ranked ahead of them.

The Playoff Bubble Is Only Getting More Crowded

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The first CFP rankings are not a final judgment.

However, they establish an early picture of how the committee views each team's postseason résumé.

Ohio State, Tennessee, LSU, Texas Tech and Houston all have opportunities to improve their standing.

The challenge is that not every contender can keep winning.

With several ranked matchups scheduled for Saturday, the playoff bubble could look dramatically different when the committee reconvenes next Tuesday.