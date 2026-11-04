College Football Playoff Rankings Set Up Potentially Chaotic Week 11

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2026 season have arrived, but the selection committee’s initial top 25 might not look anything like next week’s version.

With seven ranked-versus-ranked matchups scheduled for Saturday, Week 11 presents an opportunity for a dramatic shakeup in the race for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Miami claimed the No. 1 spot in Tuesday’s rankings, followed by Georgia, Utah, Indiana, and Alabama. However, several of those teams face significant challenges this weekend.

By the time the committee releases its second rankings on November 10, the playoff picture could look considerably different.

Georgia, Ole Miss Headline Massive SEC Weekend

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The SEC has 10 teams in the initial CFP top 25, but that representation guarantees some difficult decisions for the selection committee.

No. 2 Georgia travels to No. 10 Ole Miss in one of Saturday’s biggest games.

A victory would strengthen Georgia’s case as one of the nation’s premier championship contenders. A loss, however, could push the Bulldogs out of the top four and potentially open the door for another SEC program.

Meanwhile, No. 5 Alabama travels to No. 14 LSU, while No. 6 Kentucky visits No. 13 Tennessee.

Those three games alone could significantly alter the conference’s playoff outlook.

Big 12 Could Experience Its Own Playoff Shakeup

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Perhaps no matchup carries more immediate implications for the Big 12 than No. 9 BYU visiting No. 3 Utah.

Utah enters the rivalry undefeated at 8-0, while BYU is 7-1.

A Utah victory would strengthen the Utes’ position near the top of the rankings. A BYU win could dramatically improve the Cougars’ résumé while delivering Utah its first loss.

With No. 15 Texas Tech and No. 17 Houston also in the rankings, the Big 12 has multiple programs trying to establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders.

Miami Faces a Major Test Against Notre Dame

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Top-ranked Miami might have the most to lose this weekend.

The Hurricanes travel to face No. 11 Notre Dame in a matchup with significant implications for both teams.

Miami enters undefeated, while Notre Dame sits near the playoff cutoff despite having just one loss.

A Fighting Irish victory would provide a major boost to their postseason résumé and potentially knock Miami from the top spot.

A Hurricanes victory, meanwhile, would reinforce the committee’s decision to place Miami at No. 1.

Week 11 Could Change Everything

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The initial rankings offer an early look at how the selection committee evaluates the nation’s best teams, but they are far from final.

With several top-15 programs facing one another, Saturday guarantees that some contenders will strengthen their cases while others absorb damaging losses.

The playoff race is about to become considerably more complicated.

And after Week 11, the committee may have an entirely different top 12 to evaluate.