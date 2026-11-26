The College Football Playoff bye race runs through two SEC rivalry games this weekend. Texas visits Texas A&M on Friday with a top-four spot to protect. Alabama hosts Auburn on Saturday with ground to make up after sliding three spots in the latest rankings.

Both teams are 9–2, but they sit on opposite sides of the bye cut. The selection committee moved Texas from No. 5 to No. 3 on Tuesday and dropped Alabama from No. 3 to No. 6. Georgia, Utah, and Notre Dame round out the top four, with Tennessee sitting fifth.

In this season’s 12-team playoff, the four highest-ranked teams advance directly to the quarterfinals. Teams seeded fifth through eighth host a first-round game. With two SEC teams in the top four and two more immediately behind them, a result in College Station or Tuscaloosa could change who gets an extra week off.

Texas Has a Bye to Protect Against Texas A&M

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A road win in College Station would get Texas to 10–2 and give the committee another reason to keep the Longhorns in the top four. It could also help send them to Atlanta, where Georgia has already clinched a spot in the SEC championship game. Texas’ path there also depends on other results under the conference’s tiebreakers.

The Longhorns can strengthen their case for a bye on Friday. A shot at beating the committee’s No. 1 team on championship weekend would give them a chance to make that case even stronger.

A loss would leave Texas at 9–3 and give the committee a reason to revisit the top four. Notre Dame is one spot behind the Longhorns, Tennessee is first in line outside the cut, and Alabama gets its chance to respond a day later. That makes Friday’s game worth watching well beyond the SEC.

Alabama Needs an Iron Bowl Win to Put Pressure on the Top Four

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The Crimson Tide were in a bye position a week ago. Now they’re behind both Texas and Tennessee. Beating Auburn would get Alabama to 10 wins, and the Tide would still need the committee to move them past two teams.

If Texas stumbles Friday, Alabama will know before kickoff that a team in a bye position has taken another loss. If Texas wins, the Tide can still improve their position by beating Auburn, but the committee would have less reason to move the Longhorns down. Tennessee’s finale at Vanderbilt matters, too. The Volunteers are ranked ahead of Alabama and won the head-to-head matchup.

An SEC championship appearance would give Alabama a chance to add a win over Georgia that could change the conversation. Even if the Tide finish rivalry week outside the top four, an Iron Bowl win would strengthen their case for hosting a first-round game in Tuscaloosa.

For teams elsewhere in the bracket, Friday night is the first chance to see whether a bye spot might open. Saturday will show whether Alabama is in position to take advantage.