A terrible Saturday for the Big Ten makes a good Tuesday for the SEC when looking over the fourth edition of the updated College Football Playoff rankings.

Surprise losses by UCLA and Indiana, both ranked in the top ten by the selection committee, forced a reappraisal of who belongs where in the new bracket.

What the New College Football Playoff Bracket Looks Like

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Georgia. Back in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs beat South Carolina to clinch.

2. Utah. Two late TDs helped the Utes beat TCU on the road and stay undefeated. They’ll play for the Big 12 title.

3. Texas. Five straight wins since that 0-2 skid and the Longhorns are still in play for the SEC championship.

4. Notre Dame. The Irish have allowed a combined 10 points the last two games and have a win against No. 1 Miami in its back pocket.

5. Tennessee. A first-round game at home is in the cards for the Vols, who are big favorites against Vanderbilt.

6. Alabama. Smashing Chattanooga doesn’t help the Crimson Tide, which fell three spots, and finally behind Tennessee.

7. Miami. Just a matchup against BC and then against Wake for the ACC title for the Hurricanes.

8. Wake Forest. College football’s highest-scoring team is the first in the playoff era with six Power Four road victories.

9. UCLA. The Bruins’ first loss comes before a tough finale against USC, which could imperil their playoff hopes even more.

10. BYU. They needed triple overtime to beat Kansas, but the Cougars still won, and they have that win against the Irish.

11. Texas Tech. The reigning Big 12 champs could be in line to play for another conference title, sitting with one loss in late November.

12. Boise State. The committee’s Group of Six favorite all year lost by a last-second kick to San Diego State, and tumbled out of the rankings entirely as a result, but they’re still the 12 seed as the best G6 option, and still with a chance at the Pac-12 title.

How the Bracket Has Changed

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams With First-Round Byes

Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame

Projected First Round Games

12 Boise State at

5 Tennessee

Winner plays 4 Notre Dame

9 UCLA at

8 Wake Forest

Winner plays 1 Georgia

11 Texas Tech at

6 Alabama

Winner plays 3 Texas

10 BYU at

7 Miami

Winner plays 2 Utah

First teams out: Oregon, Iowa

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Teams in bold would be in the College Football Playoff if it started today

Georgia Utah Texas Notre Dame Tennessee Alabama Miami Wake Forest UCLA BYU Texas Tech Oregon Iowa Indiana USC Arizona Oklahoma Houston Louisville Florida Ohio State Ole Miss Missouri Washington Nebraska

On the Bubble in Rivalry Week

Oregon has won four straight games, recovering from a tough 1-2 midseason stretch, and is still in position to play for the Big Ten championship. If they win that game, they are in the playoff.

Indiana desperately needs outside help after falling from No. 8 to No. 14, a serious slump after losing at Washington. Nothing is in their control anymore at this point.

UCLA may not technically be on the bubble after falling from No. 4 to No. 9, but if anything goes wrong against USC this Saturday, there could be some more dramatic changes in this bracket.