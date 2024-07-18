College Football HQ

Nick Saban wants big change to College Football Playoff

With the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams this year, Nick Saban believes the selection committee has it wrong.

James Parks

Nick Saban would like to see a change in how the College Football Playoff selection committee makes its picks.
Nick Saban would like to see a change in how the College Football Playoff selection committee makes its picks. / Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via

Nick Saban has been a prominent voice for the expansion of the College Football Playoff, but the former seven-time national champion head coach does not approve entirely of the format that will debut this season.

"The downside of the [new playoff] is I just wish we could put the 12 best teams in the playoffs," Saban said at SEC Media Days.

"Not worry about conference champions and all that kind of stuff. If you do get beat in the conference championship game and you're one of the best teams, you should still get in there because you played really quality opponents and you played good football.

"That's my only concern about it. I just want to see the best 12 teams in it, and I think most people want to see the best 12 teams in it."

In expanding from four to 12 teams starting this postseason, the CFP selection committee will present its top 25 rankings and then assign seeds for the playoff games.

The top-four ranked conference champions will get the No. 1-4 seeds and first-round byes, while the fifth-highest league champ, likely the Group of Five selection, will be included after that. Saban believes the format should be made simpler.

Originally a critic of the four-team College Football Playoff, Saban thought a semifinal would decrease the importance of the other bowl games, but since then he has accepted that has already happened, and changed his stance, believing a larger playoff would make the postseason more important.

More from College Football HQ

Saban predicts SEC football title matchup

College football's most likely 12 playoff teams in 2024

What CFB teams benefit from the expanded playoff

Ranking college football's likely first-time CFP teams

What Group of Five teams have best CFP chance in 2024

Phil Steele predicts AP preseason college football rankings

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/News