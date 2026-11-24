The College Football Playoff selection committee will have several difficult decisions to make when it releases its updated rankings on Tuesday.

Among the most intriguing is how the committee will evaluate Notre Dame and Miami entering the final weekend of the regular season.

Both programs improved to 10-1 on Saturday and remain legitimate national championship contenders. However, their positioning in the rankings could become increasingly important as the postseason approaches.

Notre Dame and Miami Continue to Build Playoff Résumés

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Notre Dame entered Week 12 ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, one spot ahead of Miami.

The Fighting Irish strengthened their postseason résumé with a convincing victory over SMU, while the Hurricanes remained in contention with a win over Virginia Tech.

With previously fourth-ranked UCLA suffering its first loss of the season against Michigan, an opportunity has emerged for both programs to climb.

College Football Playoff Seeding Becomes Increasingly Important

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While both teams appear well-positioned to reach the postseason, their respective paths to a national championship could differ significantly depending on where they finish in the rankings.

Notre Dame and Miami are competing for favorable playoff positioning against several of the nation's premier programs.

The committee's evaluation of strength of schedule, quality victories and overall performance will become increasingly important as the regular season concludes.

For two teams with legitimate national championship aspirations, Tuesday's rankings could offer a revealing glimpse into how the committee views their résumés heading into December.