The fourth edition of the College Football Playoff rankings are set to go live today, and once again the selection committee is poised to give us a bracket that looks different than it did a week ago.

A pair of top-ten teams were victims of surprise upsets on Saturday, and that could cause a tidal wave of Big Ten teams moving down, and perhaps out, while some SEC contenders will take advantage and inch further up the bracket.

When does it all go live? Here’s how you can watch Rece Davis and the gang reveal the official College Football Playoff rankings tonight.

When do the College Football Playoff rankings come out?

Tim Heitman - Imagn Images

The selection committee will reveal its latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and you can see them live on the ESPN network.

More: College Football Bracketology: Who's In, Who's Out With One Game Left?

College Football Playoff rankings schedule for 2026

All times Eastern

CFP Rankings Release No. 1

Tues., Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

More: Who's In, Out After First College Football Playoff Rankings

CFP Rankings Release No. 2

Tues., Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

More: What the Second College Football Playoff Rankings Look Like

CFP Rankings Release No. 3

Tues., Nov. 17 at 9 p.m.

More: The Third College Football Playoff Rankings

CFP Rankings Release No. 4

Tues., Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

CFP Rankings Release No. 5

Tues., Dec. 1 at 7 p.m.

Selection Sunday

Sun., Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

How will the new rankings look different?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA and Indiana are due for a punishment after losing at Michigan and at Washington, respectively, and those results could really hurt the Big Ten.

It’s possible the committee drops the Hoosiers from their previous No. 8 position out of the top dozen entirely, and looking forward, there may not be an opportunity for the reigning national champions to get back into the field.

More: College Football Bubble Teams Who Helped, Hurt Themselves This Week

BYU may also be due for a drop despite winning, but needing three overtimes to put away four-win Kansas may cost them some confidence in the room, especially after Wake Forest and Texas Tech both won by better margins.

The committee may drop the two-loss Cougars out in favor of jumping both the No. 11 Demon Deacons and one-loss No. 12 Red Raiders together.

What criteria does the College Football Playoff selectors use?

Members of the selection committee rank the best teams in the country based on their evaluation of those teams’ performance on the field, using metrics like strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and comparison of results against common opponents.

Selectors use published statistical data and watch “a significant amount of game video,” according to the College Football Playoff’s website. They use this information to compare teams in every possible way and use it during their various rounds of voting.