First College Football Playoff Rankings Could Deliver Some Major Surprises

The wait is nearly over.

After nine weeks of college football, the College Football Playoff selection committee is finally ready to weigh in on the national championship race.

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2026 season will be revealed Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, giving fans their first look at how the committee views the nation's top contenders.

And with several traditional powers already carrying multiple losses, there could be some surprises.

While Miami, Georgia, and Utah appear to be in an excellent position near the top of the rankings, the real intrigue begins further down the list.

How Will the Committee Handle College Football's Two-Loss Contenders?

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Perhaps the biggest question entering Tuesday's rankings involves several of college football's most recognizable programs.

Alabama, Texas, Ohio State and LSU all enter November with two losses, creating an interesting dilemma for the selection committee.

The latest Associated Press Top 25 has Alabama at No. 9, Texas at No. 10, Ohio State at No. 11, and LSU at No. 15.

But the committee isn't required to follow the AP poll.

Ohio State presents a particularly interesting case after suffering a 30-18 loss to USC on Saturday. The Buckeyes entered the weekend ranked second nationally before falling nine spots in the AP poll.

Meanwhile, Alabama and LSU will meet Saturday in Baton Rouge in a matchup that could have significant playoff implications.

The committee's initial rankings should provide an early indication of which two-loss contenders have the strongest path to the postseason.

Could Undefeated Teams Be Overlooked?

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Only three undefeated teams remain in the Football Bowl Subdivision: Miami, Utah and UCLA.

Miami enters Tuesday ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, while Utah has climbed to No. 3 and UCLA sits at No. 5.

However, an undefeated record doesn't automatically guarantee a top-four ranking from the selection committee.

Georgia, despite suffering one loss, occupies the No. 2 spot in the latest AP poll. Notre Dame, Indiana, BYU and Kentucky are also firmly in the national championship conversation with one loss apiece.

The committee will have to weigh undefeated records against strength of schedule, quality victories and overall performance.

For Utah and UCLA, Tuesday's rankings could provide an important indication of how much respect their unbeaten seasons have earned.

First Rankings Could Set the Tone for November

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The timing of Tuesday's reveal makes the rankings particularly interesting.

Several major matchups await in Week 10, including Miami at Notre Dame, BYU at Utah, Georgia at Ole Miss, and Alabama at LSU.

Those games could dramatically reshape the playoff picture before the committee releases its second rankings next Tuesday.

Of course, the initial rankings are far from the final word.

Teams still have opportunities to improve their resumes, while others could see their postseason hopes disappear with another loss.

But Tuesday night will offer the clearest indication yet of how the selection committee views the national championship race.

And for several playoff hopefuls, the results might not be what they expected.