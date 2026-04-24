College Football Powerhouse Leads Nation in Historic First-Round NFL Draft Streak

The 2026 NFL draft kicked off next to Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday night.

32 players from 20 different college football programs heard their names called during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. For some of these programs, it was the first time in several years that they produced a first-round pick. For others, it was an extension of a multi-year streak of seeing their former players picked on Thursday of the NFL draft.

The most notable program to add to its streak on Thursday was Alabama. Dating all the way back to offensive tackle Andre Smith at No. 6 overall in 2009, the Crimson Tide's streak of first-round selections now spans 18 years.

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor was the first of Alabama's two 2026 first-round picks; he was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 12 overall. Quarterback Ty Simpson was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the very next pick, a choice that allows him to learn under a current starting quarterback rather than immediately thrusting him into action without proven commodities around him.

Which other college programs added to their first-round streaks?

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) takes a hit from Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama's streak of 18 years is far and away the longest active streak of any college football program when it comes to producing first-round NFL draft talent. However, there were other programs that added to extensive streaks on Thursday.

Ohio State has now produced first-round talent in 11 consecutive drafts. The Buckeyes led all programs with four picks in the first round, all of which went in the top half of the round. Wide receiver Carnell Tate and linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were all selected in the top 10 picks, and safety Caleb Downs was taken by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 overall.

Georgia extended its first-round streak to nine years with the Carolina Panthers' selection of offensive tackle Monroe Freeling at No. 19 overall. Freeling was the Bulldogs' only first-round selection in 2026, a result dictated by the team needs of different franchises, along with much of the Bulldogs' top talent from 2025 returning for another season.

With Michigan's streak snapping, Oregon now holds the fourth-longest streak of drafts with first-round picks at seven. Kenyon Sadiq, the first round's lone tight end selection, came off the board at No. 16, and safety Dillon Thieneman found his way into the first round at No. 25 overall. Like Georgia, Oregon will field first-round level talent at many positions on its 2026 roster.

Penn State and LSU are tied for the fifth-longest streak at three years apiece since Texas' streak was snapped. Former LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was the first SEC player off the board at No. 6 overall, and former Penn State offensive lineman Vega Ioane was drafted at No. 14 overall.