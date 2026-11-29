New Mexico State is searching for its next head football coach after firing Tony Sanchez on the Sunday after rivalry week, closing a three-year run at his alma mater that never produced a winning season or a bowl trip.

Sanchez went 10-26 overall and 6-18 in Conference USA, and the Aggies closed 2026 at 3-9 after a 49-35 loss at Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Athletic director Joe Fields announced the decision Sunday, less than 24 hours later.

Why did the Aggies move on?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanchez took over the best stretch New Mexico State football had put together in decades. Jerry Kill led the Aggies to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 1959 and 1960 seasons, and his 2023 team went 10-5 and reached the Conference USA championship game.

When Kill stepped down in December 2023, then-athletic director Mario Moccia skipped a national search and promoted Sanchez from wide receivers coach the same day. "We certainly believe we found the right guy and a former Aggie in Tony Sanchez," Moccia said at the time.

The in-house promotion never delivered the continuity the school was counting on. Quarterback Diego Pavia left for Vanderbilt after the 2023 season, and the Aggies went 3-9 in 2024, 4-8 in 2025 and 3-9 this fall. The finale showed the problem clearly: New Mexico State piled up 486 yards at Middle Tennessee but turned it over four times and gave up 49 points.

Tony Sanchez's contract and buyout

Sanchez was signed through 2028, with about $1.375 million in base salary remaining over the final two years of the deal. The school's announcement didn't address his contract or how any payment will be handled.

"I want to sincerely thank Coach Tony Sanchez for his service and commitment to New Mexico State," Fields said. "Tony has represented this university and our football program with class and integrity throughout his time here, as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach."

The 52-year-old played receiver for the Aggies in 1994 and 1995, then built an 85-5 record over six seasons at Las Vegas powerhouse Bishop Gorman before going 20-40 at UNLV from 2015 to 2019. That résumé made him a logical bridge hire in 2023. But his two FBS head coaching stints have now produced a combined 30-66 record.

What's next for New Mexico State?

Pistol Pete, New Mexico State mascot | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fields said a national search is well underway, and he expects to name the program's next coach "very soon," though he didn't give a timeline. The school hasn't named an interim coach or identified any candidates.

Casting a wider net this time is the right call. Kill's 17-11 run in 2022 and 2023 proved the Las Cruces job can produce bowl teams quickly with the right fit. Whoever comes next takes over a program that lost its final five games and hasn't won more than four games in a season since Kill left.