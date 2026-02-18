College Football Program Unexpectedly Loses Head Coach To The NFL

A college football program is facing a sudden change in leadership. The team's longtime head coach has decided to move up to the NFL ranks. This departure comes as a surprise to fans and players alike.

The coach spent seven years guiding his alma mater through various highs and lows. His tenure included a conference championship and a historic upset victory over a top-ranked opponent. Now he leaves the college game to take on a new role in the National Football League.

Thomas Hammock is departing the NIU program and accepted a job with the Seattle Seahawks as an administrative offensive assistant, per reporting from On3's Brett McMurphy. This move concludes his head-coaching tenure at Northern Illinois University. He played running back for the school years ago and returned to coach the team in 2019.

University officials acted fast to name a replacement. Rob Harley will now step in as the interim head coach. He was promoted from defensive coordinator to keep the roster and coaching staff intact. This transition happens just as the school prepares to join a new conference for the upcoming season.

Former Northern Illinois Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock watches in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Hammock finished his time as head coach with a record of 35 wins and 47 losses. The highlight of his career came in 2021 when the team won the MAC title. He also led the squad to a memorable win in 2024. The Huskies went to South Bend and defeated Notre Dame by a score of 16-14. It was a massive victory for the program.

Harley has coached at several other schools, like Arkansas State, Pittsburgh, and Michigan State. His defense performed well last season. They had the second-best pass defense in the MAC and allowed only 174 yards per game through the air. The unit also ranked sixth in the entire country for allowing just 11 touchdown passes.

The program is entering a busy period. They will leave the MAC and begin playing in the Mountain West Conference this fall. The athletic department is expected to hire more staff members soon to support Harley.