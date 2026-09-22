College Football Rankings: Historic Program's $84 Million Coach Tops Hot Seat List

Nearly one month into the college football season rumors are already swirling about head coaches who may need to start listing their houses on Zillow. We are less than one year removed from one of the craziest college football coaching carousels in recent memory.

While the next cycle is unlikely to be quite as memorable, there are still plenty of twists and turns ahead as coveted jobs eventually becomes available. There are no shortage of college football fan bases who would love for their coach to make the list, but those pesky buyouts make things a lot more complicated.

Here's a look at our college football rankings for the coaches who are most likely on the hot seat.

No. 1 Mike Norvell, Florida State

Sep 7, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit to Florida State for playing much better than expected against Alabama, but the Noles fan base is past being content by moral victories. The challenge is things could go from bad to worse for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell.

Four of Florida State's next five games include games against Virginia, Louisville, Miami and Clemson. A strong argument can be made that the Seminoles' most likely scenario after the next five games is a dismal 2-6 record.

If Florida State cut ties with Norvell before the end of the season, the coach's buyout is an estimated $51 million, per On3's Pete Nakos. According to Fox Sports, Norvell signed an eight-year, $84 million contract extension in 2024 when the Alabama rumors were swirling.

In other words, Florida State fans have Nick Saban to blame.

No. 2 Mike Locksley, Maryland

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Locksley is 38-45 during his eight seasons as Maryland head coach. Locksley's case was not helped by Virginia Tech making short work of Maryland in James Franklin's debut season in Blacksburg.

CBS Sports estimates that Locksley's buyout is about $7 million. This is not exactly cheap, but in the world of college football coaches' buyouts it is a bit of a bargain.

No. 3 Greg Schiano, Rutgers

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting the college football season 0-3, including a loss to UMass, goes a long way in moving a coach up the hot seat rankings. Unfortunately for Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, this is not a good thing.

We have seen a trend in recent hiring cycles of failed reunions, especially in a changing college football landscape thanks to NIL and the transfer portal. Rutgers should be able to get their first win of the season against Howard in Week 4.

Unfortunately, Indiana comes to town next week which likely means Schiano starts 1-4. CBS Sports reported that Schiano has more than $22 million remaining on his current contract with an estimated buyout of $17 million.

No. 4 Dave Aranda, Baylor

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts during the first half against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is more of a continuation of Baylor head coach Dave Aranda's status than a current update. Baylor started the season 2-1 and were inches away from 3-0 amid a narrow loss to Auburn in the season opener.

The challenge is Baylor is about to enter the meat of their Big 12 schedule. There is also the reality that the team's big transfer portal move was landing former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway who has been sidelined with an injury.

Things are about to get much more challenging for Baylor as Aranda fights to keep his job.

No. 5 Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson's Dabo Swinney is the least likely on this list to be fired, but this is more of a product of the circumstances. Make no mistake, the pressure is on Swinney not only to win this season but prove capable of adapting to the new era of college football.

The challenge is Swinney is a legend at Clemson, and his hefty buyout pays homage to this reality. Swinney has a $57 million buyout, per Fox Sports. In other worse, this may be a slow burn at Clemson.

Simply look at the reactions to Clemson's comeback victory over North Carolina as evidence of how much has changed. The Tigers were once viewed as an annual lock to be title contenders.

Clemson appears to be in a viscous cycle of promised changes and offseason hype only to be followed by underwhelming results.