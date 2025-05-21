College football recruiting: Elite 11 Finals roster for 2025 revealed
The official Elite 11 Finals roster has been set for 2025, and we’re one step closer to the biggest event on the college football recruiting calendar as we move into the summer.
Fifteen of the best high school senior quarterbacks in the country have been invited to the Los Angeles area to take part in the annual event from June 17-19.
There may be no higher honor for high school quarterbacks to receive an invite to this event, and no greater chance for fans to see the nation’s best talent go head to head before starting their college football careers.
The event boasts some serious alumni over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recent recruits like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and many, many more.
Elite 11 Finals roster in 2025
Ratings and rankings reflect an average of the consensus from the four national recruiting services
Dia Bell: (American Heritage, Fla.) The No. 2 ranked quarterback and No. 10 overall recruit and five-star prospect who has committed to Texas.
Faizon Brandon: (Greensboro Grimsley, N.C.) The No. 3 quarterback and No. 12 overall recruit and five-star prospect who committed to Tennessee.
Keisean Henderson: (Legacy School of Sports Sciences, Tex.) The No. 4 quarterback and No. 16 overall recruit and five-star prospect who committed to Houston.
Landon Duckworth: (Jackson, Ala.) The No. 6 quarterback and No. 61 overall recruit and four-star prospect who remains uncommitted.
Jonas Williams: (Lincoln-Way East, Ill.) The No. 8 quarterback and No. 89 overall recruit and four-star prospect who committed to USC.
Jake Fette: (Del Valle, Tex.) The No. 10 quarterback and No. 110 overall recruit and four-star prospect who committed to Arizona State.
Dereon Coleman: (Jones, Fla.) The No. 13 quarterback and No. 208 overall recruit and four-star prospect who committed to Miami.
Jett Thomalla: (Millard South, Neb.) The No. 14 quarterback and No. 215 overall recruit and four-star prospect who committed to Iowa State.
Helaman Casuga: (Corner Canyon, Utah) The No. 15 quarterback and No. 222 overall recruit and four-star prospect who committed to Texas A&M.
Will Griffin: (Tampa Jesuit, Fla.) The No. 17 quarterback and No. 257 overall recruit and four-star prospect who committed to Florida.
Matt Ponatoski: (Archbishop Mueller, Ohio) The No. 22 quarterback and No. 312 overall recruit and four-star prospect who remains uncommitted.
Briggs Cherry: (Baylor School, Tenn.) The No. 26 quarterback and No. 458 overall recruit and three-star prospect who committed to Louisville.
Derek Zammit: (DePaul Catholic, N.J.) The No. 29 quarterback and No. 499 overall recruit and three-star prospect who committed to Washington.
Terry Walker: (Hamilton Southeastern, Ind.) The No. 52 quarterback and No. 771 overall recruit and three-star prospect who committed to Duke.
Bryson Beaver: (Vista Murrieta, Calif.) The No. 62 quarterback and No. 976 overall recruit and three-star prospect who committed to Boise State.
