Five-star 2025 WR Kaliq Lockett sets commitment date: SEC schools lead the way
Five-star 2025 wide receiver prospect Kaliq Lockett has announced he will make his commitment official on Aug. 7, the player said this week.
Finalists for the highly-coveted receiver prospect include Texas, LSU, Alabama, Florida State, and Texas A&M, and he took visits to each of those schools during an active June period.
A year ago as a junior at Sachse (Tex.), Lockett caught 59 passes for 1,299 yards and scored 13 touchdowns while posting an average of 22 yards per reception.
National experts contend Lockett could elect to stay in state to play his college football career, with one SEC-bound school emerging as the major favorite to earn his pledge.
The wide receiver is projected to sign with Texas with 76.7 percent likelihood, according to the On3 Sports Recruiting Prediction Machine's latest analysis.
Texas A&M sits in second place with a 5 percent chance, followed by LSU at 4.3 percent, Florida State at 2.9 percent, and Alabama at 2.2 percent.
Longhorns wide receivers coach Chris Jackson is currently leading the school's effort to sign Lockett, while A&M co-offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins is doing so at his school.
"His ball skills are just unbelievable," Lockett's high school coach, Mark Behrens, told Texas Football. "He's always working to improve on them... Any time we needed something big, we tried to get it to him. And then he would go make the play."
Lockett sits as a near-consensus five-star prospect and is currently rated as the No. 18 overall player in the nation and the No. 3 wide receiver in the country, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
