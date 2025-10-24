Vanderbilt pushing to poach highly touted projected $1.8 million QB from Georgia
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has already outperformed the preseason expectations of many fans and media members. The Dawgs have plans for Stockton's eventual replacement, but the latest college football rumors indicate this idea is in jeopardy.
During the offseason, Georgia landed a commitment from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, Rivals' No. 1 signal-caller in the 2026 recruiting class. Back in May, Curtis committed to Georgia, but it appears a rising SEC contender is putting this to the test.
Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported that Curtis is visiting Vanderbilt on Saturday with "College GameDay" in Nashville as the Commodores host Missouri. The insider revealed that Georgia is in danger of losing Curtis to Vanderbilt, a statement that shows just how far the Commodores program has come.
"For a second time this week Nashville (Tenn.) Christian five-star and Rivals’ No. 1 ranked quarterback will be on Vanderbilt’s campus," Wiltfong wrote on Thursday. "The Georgia commit attended practice on Wednesday and now returns to watch the 10th-ranked Commodores play host to No. 15 Missouri.
"While the Curtis camp says all the right things about how locked in the blue-chipper is to the Bulldogs, there is optimism based on recent conversations that Vanderbilt has a pulse to flip Curtis moving forward. They look to continue to sweep him up in the excitement around the program as ESPN College Game Day comes to town this weekend for the pivotal SEC showdown."
Georgia commit Jared Curtis' projected NIL value is $1.8 million
Georgia initially landed a verbal commitment from Curtis amid a highly competitive recruiting battle against Oregon, among others. On3 projects that Curtis' NIL value is $1.8 million, meaning Georgia or Vanderbilt will need to be prepared to pay a premium to land the touted quarterback.
Curtis is a Nashville Christian product, and Vanderbilt is hoping the team can keep the quarterback in the Music City. Instead of replacing Stockton, Curtis could be Vanderbilt's next quarterback after Diego Pavia.
Star QB Jared Curtis remains 'locked in' to Georgia commitment: Report
Despite the program's historic run, Vandy faces an uphill battle to flip Curtis from Georgia. 247Sports' Benjamin Wolk reported that Curtis remains "locked in with the Bulldogs" despite the upcoming visit.
"In connecting with multiple sides of this, put the panic button away for now," Wolk detailed on Thursday. "Based on all my conversations Wednesday night and Thursday morning, this shouldn't be viewed as anything more than Curtis supporting the local football program and checking it out.
"He has been in Athens for games this season, and the full expectation is for him so sign with Georgia in December and be the future face of the Bulldogs' football program. Curtis is locked in with the Bulldogs, and that's not going to change, according to multiple people close to this one."