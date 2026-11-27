The race for college football's top wide receiver has heated up, and a recent announcement confirms the top contender. Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith was generally considered the top player in college football before the 2026 season, while early game-breaking performances by Malachi Toney launched him into consideration. And don't sleep on what may be the best freshman season in college football history.

The finalists for the annual Biletnikoff Award were recently announced, and the list consisted of Smith, Toney, and Oregon State freshman star Jesse Legree. The award is given out annually to FBS college football's top receiver. It is named in honor of former Florida State and L.A. Raiders legend Fred Biletnikoff, a top wide receiver in the days before receivers were frequently the most elite athletes on the field for their given teams.

The case for Smith

Smith is putting the final touches on an electric college career, albeit doing so with an Ohio State team that is fading farther and farther from College Football Playoff contention. It's certainly not been due to Smith, who has 86 receptions for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his third season, Smith has rewritten tne Ohio State record book and is one of very few players who can claim three seasons with over 75 catches and 1,200 receiving yards in each year.

The case for Toney

Toney started out on fire and raised Miami to the top of the college football world before a mid-season injury has sidetracked his season. He has still amassed 73 catches for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns despite playing in just eight games. A sophomore, Toney caught 109 passes last season at Miami and figures to be one of the nation's top receivers again in 2027.

The case for Legree

Legree is a name that wasn't as familar, but his bona fides have certainly been established as the college football season progressed. A three-star recruit, he has taken college football by storm with 78 catches for 1,418 yards and 15 touchdowns at Oregon State. Legree posted over 100 yards and at least one touchdown in each of his first seven college games before fading a bit down the season's stretch.

More About the Award

The Biletnikoff Award is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club and will be announced at ESPN's annual college football awards on December 11th. Over 600 journalists, broadcasters, and other football personnel vote on the award. Last year's winner was USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. Two players-- Michael Crabtree and Justin Blackmon-- have won the award twice since it was first presented in 1994.