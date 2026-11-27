A familiar face is back in the top spot.

For the first time since early in the 2026 season, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith has surged in front of Oregon State freshman phenom Jesse Legree for the most receiving yards in the country.

With that being said, the race isn't over just yet.

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 12?

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) attempts to catch the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Victor Evans III (22) and defensive back Jamir Conn (4) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 11 Games, 86 Catches, 1,482 yards, 17 TDs

Despite Ohio State's loss to Nebraska, Smith went off. He put up 6 catches for 165 yards and 2 touchdowns. Even with the Buckeyes' disappointing season, the special athlete is right in the Heisman race.

2. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Season Stats: 11 Games, 78 Catches, 1,419 Yards, 15 TDs

Legree has started to run into a freshman wall of sorts. It's not like he's playing poorly, he's just not reaching the record-breaking levels that he was at earlier this season. He recorded 5 catches for 69 yards in Oregon State's win over Utah State, his third in the last four without 100+ yards.

3. Umari Hatcher, Syracuse

Nov 21, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) runs the ball during the first half of the game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 11 Games, 77 Catches, 1,257 Yards, 9 TDs

Hatcher had a crazy performance in Syracuse's loss to Boston College, putting up his second 200-yard game of the season. He totaled a whopping 11 catches for 212 yards and a touchdown.

4. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Season Stats: 10 Games, 75 Catches, 1,184 Yards, 8 TDs

Hernandez continued his breakout season as Wake Forest dominated once again. He finished the win over Georgia Tech with 8 catches for 145 yards.

5. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Nov 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) celebrates a catch for a first down against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 11 Games, 70 Catches, 1,159 Yards, 11 TDs

Harris stepped up in Arizona State's loss to Oklahoma State. He recorded his sixth 100+ yard game this fall, totaling 11 catches for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns.

6. Charlie Becker, Indiana

Season Stats: 11 Games, 59 Catches, 1,117 Yards, 11 TDs

Becker had a season-high 6 catches for 167 yards and a touchdown in Indiana's upset loss to Washington. Despite quarterback struggles, he's been a consistent weapon.

7. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Oct 17, 2026; West Point, New York, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 11 Games, 90 Caches, 1,097 Yards, 15 TDs

Messer didn't have the biggest stat line in Florida Atlantic's win against USF. However, he found the end zone twice, finishing with 4 catches for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns. He's tied for second in the country in receiving touchdowns.

8. Collin Dixon, Illinois

Season Stats: 11 Games, 80 Catches, 1,088 yards, 13 TDs

Dixon broke 100+ yards for the third time in four games, catching 8 passes for 142 yards in Illinois' loss to Iowa.

9. Isaiah Myers, Missouri State

Season Stats: 10 Games, 55 Catches, 1,065 Yards, 9 TDs

Myers has slipped in recent weeks, as he's now gone four games without reaching 100+ yards. He put up a season-low 4 catches for 35 yards and a score in Missouri State's loss to Jacksonville State.

10. Joseph Williams, Colorado

Season Stats: 11 Games, 67 Catches, 1,045 Yards, 8 TDs

Williams makes his first appearance in the top 10 this season after recording 4 catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in Colorado's loss to Cincinnati. He has five games with 100+ yards.