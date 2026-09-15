College Football's Leading Receivers: Malachi Toney, Jeremiah Smith In Top-5
Hello, Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith. Two of the nation's most revered stars continued to produce in Week 2, even if Smith and the Buckeyes didn't walk out of Austin with a win.
However, a true freshman has jumped from outside of the top-10 to the very top of the country in the middle of September.
READ MORE: 6 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 2
Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 2?
1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State
Season Stats: 2 Games, 13 catches, 376 yards, 3 TDs
After coming from seemingly out of nowhere, it's time to welcome Oregon State true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree to college football. Legree had a productive debut against Houston, racking up 5 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.
He took it to another level during the Beavers' home opener. Despite a loss to Texas Tech, Legree recorded a whopping 8 catches for 240 yards and 2 scores. His 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter tied the game at 7.
Legree is averaging 28.9 yards per catch.
2. KJ Duff, Rutgers
Season Stats: 2 Games, 17 catches, 333 yards, 5 TDs
You've got to feel for KJ Duff. He's had back-to-back outings with 130+ receiving yards, scoring 5 of Rutgers' 6 touchdowns this season. Despite that, the Scarlet Knights are 0-2 and unlikely to garner a win against USC.
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Duff has scored a pair of 60+ yard touchdowns. In the loss to Boston College, he caught 8 passes for 137 yards and 2 scores.
3. Malachi Toney, Miami
Season Stats: 2 Games, 16 catches, 330 yards, 4 TDs
Toney falls down slightly after sitting at No. 1 last week. It's not for lack of effort. Miami decimated FAMU 77-7, and Toney didn't need to play much.
In limited action, he still recorded 4 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, averaging 24 yards per catch.
4. Reed Harris, Arizona State
Season Stats: 2 Games, 15 catches, 326 yards, 4 TDs
Harris had two career 100+ yard receiving games entering the 2026 season. He's already matched that total in Arizona State's first eight quarters.
In a loss to Texas A&M in College Station, Harris led all receivers with 9 catches for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 58-yard score in the third quarter kept the Sun Devils within reach, but the Aggies came to life in the final frame.
5. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Season Stats: 2 Games, 16 catches, 315 yards, 3 TDs
The gift that keeps on giving, Smith flat-out delivered in Ohio State's shocking loss to Texas. The Buckeyes were up big but let it all slip away in 15 minutes.
Smith was still able to add to his highlight reel, showcasing strong hands and big-play ability with 8 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. No one else on Ohio State's roster had more than 37 receiving yards.
6. Hunter Tipton, Memphis
Season Stats: 3 Games, 14 catches, 291 yards, 2 TDs
Tipton has the benefit of playing in 3 games, but he's also the only tight end currently in the top-10. He was relatively quiet in Memphis' two wins to begin the season, totaling 5 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
He went on to wake up everyone in Idaho, putting up 229 yards and a score on 9 receptions as Memphis pushed Boise State before falling short.
Tipton has already matched his touchdown total from last season, and is 120 yards away from setting a new single-season high for receiving yards.
7. Gavin Freeman, Baylor
Season Stats: 2 Games, 22 catches, 258 yards, 1 TD
Freeman transferred in from Oklahoma State and made an immediate impact. In his debut, he scored 1 of Baylor's 2 touchdowns in a 17-16 loss to Auburn, totaling 12 catches for 154 yards and a score.
The veteran pass-catcher followed that up with 10 catches for 104 yards in a 44-3 victory against Prairie View A&M. He's on pace to set a career best in receiving yards by the fifth game.
8. Trent Mosley, USC
Season Stats: 3 Games, 13 catches, 255 yards, 4 TDs
Mosley was at No. 1 following Week 0 and has dipped down slightly over the last 2 weekends. Regardless, he's a true freshman still getting his feet wet at the college level.
In USC's 49-30 win over Louisiana, Mosley scored his 4th touchdown of the season but only had 2 total receptions for 33 yards. He eclipsed 100+ receiving yards in his first two outings.
9. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest
Season Stats: 2 Games, 11 catches, 253 yards, 1 TD
Hernandez didn't match the performance of Week 1, but he still led Wake Forest in receiving in a 38-36 double-overtime win on the road against Purdue. He finished with 6 receptions for 88 yards.
No other Demon Deacon eclipsed the 40+ yards mark.
10. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic
Season Stats: 2 Games, 15 catches, 252 yards, 2 TDs
Messer is picking up where he left off after a 1,000+ yard campaign in 2025.
Following 7 catches for 73 yards against Florida, he found his footing in Florida Atlantic's 38-30 win over Navy. Messer recorded 8 receptions for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark the Owls.
Messer scored twice in the first quarter. Florida Atlantic built a 38-7 lead, and nearly blew it before holding off Navy. His 179 receiving yards set a new career high for a single game and marked his 7th 100-yard performance.
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