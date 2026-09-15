College Football's Leading Receivers: Malachi Toney, Jeremiah Smith In Top-5

Hello, Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith. Two of the nation's most revered stars continued to produce in Week 2, even if Smith and the Buckeyes didn't walk out of Austin with a win.

However, a true freshman has jumped from outside of the top-10 to the very top of the country in the middle of September.

READ MORE: 6 College Football Teams On Upset Alert In Week 2

Who is leading the FBS in receiving after Week 2?

1. Jesse Legree, Oregon State

Oregon State's Jesse Legree runs into the end zone for a touchdown during an NCAA football game at Reser Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, in Corvallis, Oregon | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 13 catches, 376 yards, 3 TDs

After coming from seemingly out of nowhere, it's time to welcome Oregon State true freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree to college football. Legree had a productive debut against Houston, racking up 5 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

He took it to another level during the Beavers' home opener. Despite a loss to Texas Tech, Legree recorded a whopping 8 catches for 240 yards and 2 scores. His 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter tied the game at 7.

Legree is averaging 28.9 yards per catch.

2. KJ Duff, Rutgers

Massachusetts Minutemen at Rutgers Scarlet Knights football in Piscataway, New Jersey on Thursday, September 3, 2026. Rutgers #KJ Duff scores the first touchdown of the season for Rutgers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 17 catches, 333 yards, 5 TDs

You've got to feel for KJ Duff. He's had back-to-back outings with 130+ receiving yards, scoring 5 of Rutgers' 6 touchdowns this season. Despite that, the Scarlet Knights are 0-2 and unlikely to garner a win against USC.

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Duff has scored a pair of 60+ yard touchdowns. In the loss to Boston College, he caught 8 passes for 137 yards and 2 scores.

3. Malachi Toney, Miami

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 16 catches, 330 yards, 4 TDs

Toney falls down slightly after sitting at No. 1 last week. It's not for lack of effort. Miami decimated FAMU 77-7, and Toney didn't need to play much.

In limited action, he still recorded 4 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown, averaging 24 yards per catch.

4. Reed Harris, Arizona State

Sep 5, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Reed Harris (3) runs with the ball against the Morgan State Bears during the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 15 catches, 326 yards, 4 TDs

Harris had two career 100+ yard receiving games entering the 2026 season. He's already matched that total in Arizona State's first eight quarters.

In a loss to Texas A&M in College Station, Harris led all receivers with 9 catches for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns. His 58-yard score in the third quarter kept the Sun Devils within reach, but the Aggies came to life in the final frame.

5. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a pass over Texas Longhorns defensive back Graceson Littleton (29) during the NCAA football game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. Texas won 24-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 16 catches, 315 yards, 3 TDs

The gift that keeps on giving, Smith flat-out delivered in Ohio State's shocking loss to Texas. The Buckeyes were up big but let it all slip away in 15 minutes.

Smith was still able to add to his highlight reel, showcasing strong hands and big-play ability with 8 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. No one else on Ohio State's roster had more than 37 receiving yards.

6. Hunter Tipton, Memphis

Sep 5, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers tight end Hunter Tipton (0) looks on during the first half against Arkansas State at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 14 catches, 291 yards, 2 TDs

Tipton has the benefit of playing in 3 games, but he's also the only tight end currently in the top-10. He was relatively quiet in Memphis' two wins to begin the season, totaling 5 catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He went on to wake up everyone in Idaho, putting up 229 yards and a score on 9 receptions as Memphis pushed Boise State before falling short.

Tipton has already matched his touchdown total from last season, and is 120 yards away from setting a new single-season high for receiving yards.

7. Gavin Freeman, Baylor

Sep 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 22 catches, 258 yards, 1 TD

Freeman transferred in from Oklahoma State and made an immediate impact. In his debut, he scored 1 of Baylor's 2 touchdowns in a 17-16 loss to Auburn, totaling 12 catches for 154 yards and a score.

The veteran pass-catcher followed that up with 10 catches for 104 yards in a 44-3 victory against Prairie View A&M. He's on pace to set a career best in receiving yards by the fifth game.

8. Trent Mosley, USC

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 3 Games, 13 catches, 255 yards, 4 TDs

Mosley was at No. 1 following Week 0 and has dipped down slightly over the last 2 weekends. Regardless, he's a true freshman still getting his feet wet at the college level.

In USC's 49-30 win over Louisiana, Mosley scored his 4th touchdown of the season but only had 2 total receptions for 33 yards. He eclipsed 100+ receiving yards in his first two outings.

9. Carlos Hernandez, Wake Forest

Sep 3, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) runs for yards after the catch during the first half against the Akron Zips at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 11 catches, 253 yards, 1 TD

Hernandez didn't match the performance of Week 1, but he still led Wake Forest in receiving in a 38-36 double-overtime win on the road against Purdue. He finished with 6 receptions for 88 yards.

No other Demon Deacon eclipsed the 40+ yards mark.

10. Easton Messer, Florida Atlantic

Sep 5, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver Easton Messer (8) runs with the ball against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Season Stats: 2 Games, 15 catches, 252 yards, 2 TDs

Messer is picking up where he left off after a 1,000+ yard campaign in 2025.

Following 7 catches for 73 yards against Florida, he found his footing in Florida Atlantic's 38-30 win over Navy. Messer recorded 8 receptions for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns to spark the Owls.

Messer scored twice in the first quarter. Florida Atlantic built a 38-7 lead, and nearly blew it before holding off Navy. His 179 receiving yards set a new career high for a single game and marked his 7th 100-yard performance.

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