College Football Stars With the Most to Prove During Fall Camp

While fall practice eternally separates the starters from the substitutes, with some players at some programs, there's even more on the line. The difference in a CFP bid and a near-miss, the difference in bowl eligibility and a coach firing, or plenty of other significant scenarios could be on the line based on some key fall practice developments... or the lack of those developments. Here are some stars who need to shine in the fall.

Keelon Russell, Alabama QB

Neither Jalen Milroe nor Ty Simpson could get the Tide over the hump and back to the top of college football's pecking order. The battle between slightly more tested, but slightly more limited Austin Mack and the talented but still unproven Russell is a key one in fall practice. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer's future may be hanging on whether Russell is ready to lead Alabama back to glory. Without a strong fall practice from Russell, it could be a long season in Tuscaloosa.

Chis Henry Jr., Ohio State WR

Speaking of programs looking to hop back on top, the folks from Columbus figure to have something to say about both the B1G and CFP title hunts. Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best player in college football, but Carnell Tate is in the NFL and another big-play target is key. Brandon Inniss could develop into that target (36 catches, 271 yards last year), but Henry, one of the nation's top recruits, could be the dynamic x-factor to make Ohio State's offense jump from explosive to un-defendable. Give Julian Sayin one more consistent weapon and the Buckeyes could fly-- without it, Smith figures to see constant double teams in 2026.

Josh Hoover, Indiana QB

Indiana transfer QB Josh Hoover inherits massive shoes to fill in 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoover is a proven quality, but there's proven as a capable power conference starter (yes) and proven as set to fill the largest QB shoes in the nation after Fernando Mendoza's 2025 season to remember (arguable). Hoover has all the skills and has a much more impressive resume than Mendoza did. Last year, he threw for 3,472 yards and 29 scores at TCU. But to say that expectations for IU's next QB are high would be an understatement-- if a less acclamied passer can win a national title, what can Hoover do? He will need to cut interceptions (24 in the last two years), and demonstrate the cool under pressure that made Mendoza memorable. Easier said than done.

Dylan Raiola, Oregon QB

This is an odd one, because the Oregon offense is set to hum along just fine with Raiola on the sideline. But even with Dante Moore back for another year, the Nebraska transfer is clearly the next guy up... if he can prove his bona fides. Raiola came from Nebraska and two seasons as a starting QB with a perception as a bit of a diva. If he makes locker room waves and transfers after an uneventful 2026 season, his transfer looks like a waste for the Ducks. On the other hand, a year to mature and grow into the team concept could refine a QB with an exceptional skill set. The eyes on Raiola will be on seeing how he adjusts to the sideline and to fitting within a much better team than he saw at Nebraska.