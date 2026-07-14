College Football's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: No. 16 S Bray Hubbard, Alabama

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard made a quick decision this offseason about whether he would return to Tuscaloosa. The Tide's season ended with a Rose Bowl loss to Indiana on Jan. 10, and by Jan. 12, the safety had announced that he was returning to school for his senior year, passing on a draft evaluation that had him at No. 84 overall on the CBS Sports' big board and No. 5 among safeties on Mel Kiper's rankings.

The choice rippled through the roster as safety Keon Sabb followed him back. So did cornerbacks Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee, handing defensive coordinator Kane Wommack four returning starters in a secondary that carried Alabama to the College Football Playoff.

That is why Hubbard belongs among the top 25 most important players in college football entering the 2026 season.

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No. 16: Bray Hubbard, S, Alabama Crimson Tide

Hubbard set career highs nearly everywhere in 2025, recording four interceptions, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two sacks while starting all 15 games and logging 784 defensive snaps, the second most on the roster. His forced fumble in the final minute of the Iron Bowl sealed the win over Auburn that clinched Alabama's playoff berth.

The production earned him first-team All-SEC honors from both the AP and league coaches, third-team AP All-America recognition and a spot on the AFCA All-America second team. Walter Camp added him to its 2026 preseason All-America second team earlier this month.

None of it was projected when the 6-foot-2, 213-pound defender arrived in the 2023 class as a three-star athlete out of Ocean Springs High School, where he played quarterback.

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard leads the Crimson Tide defense by example. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He had committed to Southern Miss as a baseball player before Nick Saban extended an offer following a summer camp.

Three seasons later, he has appeared in 37 games with 21 starts, and his takeaway habits fit exactly what Wommack's swarm scheme asks of its back end.

"He talks to us about creating takeaways," Hubbard said of Wommack in December. "He harps on it every week, how to create takeaways. He puts it out there, and we go execute."

Bray's return reshaped Alabama's defense

Wommack framed the January returns of Hubbard and Sabb as roster-building victories on par with any signing class.

"Well, those are the decisions that are made in January that affect us from September to next January, hopefully, and those are some of the biggest wins in recruiting," Wommack said in March. "We try to be very open with our players about what we think the best decision is for them."

"But you know, if you look over the past here, when you've had a grouping of guys that have kind of made that decision to come back as a group together, there's typically been success to follow," Wommack said. "It certainly puts us in a great position."

Lee remembers his reaction when the news broke. "Whenever Bray returned, I called him," the sophomore corner said. "I was jumping on the phone, and we was laughing, but you know, we had to get to work."

The work matters because all four of Alabama's 2025 captains are gone, leaving only nine seniors on Kalen DeBoer's roster. Hubbard is the leading candidate to wear the C, and with the Crimson Tide breaking in a new starting quarterback from the Austin Mack and Keelon Russell competition, the defense needs its communicator on the back end to keep a schedule featuring Georgia, Florida State visiting Tuscaloosa and road dates at Tennessee and LSU from unraveling early.

Alabama opens DeBoer's third season against East Carolina on Sept. 5 at 12 p.m. ET on ABC at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where Hubbard will start at safety for a defense built around his return.