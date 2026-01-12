Alabama's 2026 Defense Gets Huge Boost with Return of Bray Hubbard

Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard will be back for his senior season with the Crimson Tide as announced by the University's collective "Yea Alabama" on Monday afternoon.

"For some players, legacy isn't just a word; it's the reason they play," the post from Yea Alabama said. "Bray Hubbard is returning to Alabama to build on what he's already started, leading a defense with one goal in mind: bringing another national championship back to Tuscaloosa."

🚨BREAKING: DB Bray Hubbard will return to play at Alabama for the 2026 season.



Hubbard has one year of eligibility remaining, but could have declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft as a potential Day 2 pick. He led Alabama with four interceptions in 2025 and finished third on the team with 79 total tackles. He also had three forced fumbles, eight pass breakups and two sacks.

His forced fumble in the final minute of the Iron Bowl helped seal the victory over Auburn and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Crimson Tide. Hubbard's instincts for takeaways make him a perfect fit for Kane Wommack's "swarm defense."

Hubbard was selected to the All-SEC First Team by the AP and league coaches and earned second team All-America honors from the AFCA for his performance in 2025.

When asked about next season during Rose Bowl Media Day back on Dec. 30, Hubbard said his main goal was to win a national championship. Alabama fell short of that goal in 2025, and he will get one more chance in 2026.

The 2025 season was Hubbard's first as a season-long starter. He was thrust into a starting role as a true sophomore due to injuries in 2024. He had 57 total tackles with three interceptions and a forced fumble over 13 games with six starts in his sophomore campaign. Hubbard appeared in nine games during his freshman season, mostly on special teams, and he only recorded one tackle that year.

Hubbard was a big leader for the Alabama defense last season, and there is a very strong chance he will be chosen by his peers to become a permanent team captain for the Crimson Tide next season.

With Dijon Lee and Zabien Brown also returning, Alabama will have one of the most experienced defensive backfields in the country next season. Fellow safety Keon Sabb also has one year of eligibility remaining. He could declare for the draft or come back to Alabama. If he returns as well, that will make a veteran position group even deeper.

