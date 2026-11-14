ESPN’s College GameDay will close the 2026 regular season at the 127th Army-Navy Game, ending a two-year absence from a service academy rivalry the show visited every December from 2014 through 2021.

The show confirmed Saturday morning that it will broadcast live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Dec. 12. That makes it GameDay’s 10th visit to America’s Game, its second at the home of the Giants and Jets and its first since 2023.

Why did GameDay skip Army-Navy?

College GameDay is headed to the 127th edition of America's Game! 🇺🇸



Army-Navy. Saturday, Dec. 12. LIVE from MetLife Stadium 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5TCKu5q2D9 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 14, 2026

The show didn’t travel to Army-Navy in 2024, the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff. In 2025 it went dark on Army-Navy Saturday after previewing conference championship weekend from the SEC title game a week earlier.

That off week drew plenty of frustration from fans on social media while Navy edged Army 17-16 in Baltimore without the crew on site.

Before the break, GameDay treated Army-Navy as its regular-season finale. It broadcast from Baltimore, Philadelphia, West Point, East Rutherford and Foxborough, Mass. Its only previous trip to MetLife came in 2021, when the show set up outside the stadium in Lot J before a 17-13 Navy win.

Army chases a bowl bid, Navy rebuilds

Army Black Knights quarterback Cale Hellums (3) celebrates after a 20-17 win against the Tulane Green Wave | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither academy will have the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy on the line at MetLife. Air Force clinched it Nov. 7 with a 24-21 win at Michie Stadium, its first since 2022, after beating Navy earlier in the season.

Army (5-4, 4-2 American) erased a 10-point halftime deficit and led 21-17 late in the third quarter before the Falcons answered. Coach Jeff Monken, in his 13th season at West Point, was blunt afterward about what the loss meant.

“Surely disappointed for our team. Our guys, I really thought, played hard. There are not games that we play more than these academy games that we want to win,” Monken said.

Quarterback Cale Hellums and the Black Knights need one more win for bowl eligibility, with East Carolina and a trip to Rice still ahead.

Navy (3-6) has fallen hard after an 11-2 season that ended with a Liberty Bowl win and a No. 22 final ranking. Quarterback Jackson Gutierrez accounted for six touchdowns, five on the ground, in a 42-35 win over Temple on Nov. 7. The Midshipmen needed his late score after the Owls erased a 28-point deficit.

“I’m glad to get a win, but we lost all our momentum,” coach Brian Newberry said.

Navy has to beat Memphis and Charlotte just to arrive at MetLife with a chance to finish 6-6. The Midshipmen have won the last two meetings, 31-13 in 2024 and by one point in Baltimore last December.

When is the 2026 Army-Navy Game?

Army West Point Black Knights cadets run off the field field before the game against the Navy Midshipmen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rece Davis will host alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban from 10 a.m. to noon ET on Saturday, Dec. 12, on ESPN. Army is the designated home team, and the 127th meeting kicks off at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.