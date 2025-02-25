Colston Loveland injury update: Michigan TE's doc sends letter to NFL teams
NFL teams shouldn’t be concerned about former Michigan football star Colston Loveland after he had surgery to repair a shoulder injury, a world-famous orthopedic surgeon has said.
Dr. Neal Elattrache sent a letter to every NFL franchise informing them that the ex-Wolverines tight end should be fully cleared to participate in training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Loveland underwent the operation on Jan. 29 to repair and reconstruct the AC joint in his right shoulder after sustaining the injury back in September, according to the letter.
The former Michigan star “experienced no post operative complications nor delays” to his rehabilitation process and is showing “easy early passive and active assisted range of motion,” according to the doctor’s letter.
Loveland’s post-op examinations show proper AC joint alignment and Dr. Elattrache expressed confidence in the player’s progress since the surgery.
The doctor said he expects Loveland will be able to take part in non-contact workouts during any prospective NFL team minicamp and should be fully cleared to resume all team drills by the time preseason camp begins.
Loveland is considered a likely first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, and analysts speculate either he or Penn State star Tyler Warren will be the first tight end to be picked.
Loveland set Michigan single-season records with 56 receptions, while also covering 582 yards and scoring 5 touchdowns during the 2024 season, despite missing two games with the injury.
The tight end’s 11 career touchdown catches are tied for the second-most in Michigan football history, and he’s third all-time with 117 catches and 1,466 receiving yards.
