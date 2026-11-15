USC’s Loss to Indiana Reignites Lincoln Riley Hot Seat Talk

Week 11 of college football was filled with several matchups capable of reshaping various conference title races as well as the College Football Playoff race, and the No. 18 USC Trojans' matchup against No. 6 Indiana was no exception.

The Trojans walked into Memorial Stadium with aspirations of pulling off an upset. A USC win over Indiana would have likely handed the Hoosiers a devastating blow to their top-tier College Football Playoff seeding while also bolstering USC’s own two-loss resume and potentially pushing the Trojans back into the CFP conversation.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, that was not the case Saturday, as the Trojans fell to the Hoosiers by two touchdowns, 27-13.

Not only does the loss make USC’s path to the College Football Playoff increasingly difficult with three losses, but it also brings back some of the questions surrounding Lincoln Riley and the state of the program that had grown particularly loud just a few weeks ago.

"Very, very disappointed with the loss,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said following the game. “Ultimately, we made too many mistakes in this game.”

Riley's comments regarding the Trojans' mistakes could not be truer. While the Hoosiers are one of the best teams in the nation, USC's loss wasn't simply the result of a suffocating Indiana defense or an explosive Hoosier offense that the Trojans couldn't slow down. Instead, Saturday's result was largely due to self-inflicted wounds.

Self-Inflicted Wounds Result in Season-Changing Loss for USC

Despite facing a top-10 Indiana team in a hostile road environment, USC found ways to move the ball. The Trojans finished with 409 total yards, 21 first downs and slightly more time of possession than the Hoosiers. However, the Trojans struggled to turn those opportunities into points and repeatedly allowed costly mistakes to take away any chance of building momentum.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley after their game at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue came from turnovers. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, each of which came at a particularly costly point in the game. His first interception late in the second quarter gave the Hoosiers a short field, which they turned into a field goal to take a 10-3 lead into halftime.

Then, with USC trailing 20-13 in the fourth quarter, Maiava threw an interception at the Indiana 6-yard line, which ended a drive that had the potential to tie the game.

His third interception handed Indiana another short field, which the Hoosiers quickly turned into a touchdown to put the game out of reach.

USC also struggled to capitalize on its opportunities in the red zone. The Trojans finished with just one touchdown on five trips inside the 20-yard line. Kicker Caden Chittenden missed two field goals, including a 27-yarder that would have brought the Trojans within striking distance in the second half.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a throw against the Indiana Hoosiers during the second quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The penalties only added to the frustration. USC was flagged eight times for 81 yards. One of the most costly came in the fourth quarter, when a 15-yard horse-collar tackle penalty gave the Hoosiers a fresh set of downs after it seemed like the Trojans had forced a stop. Indiana took advantage and eventually found the end zone.

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Ultimately, USC had more than enough opportunities to make Saturday's matchup much closer. However, between three interceptions, missed field goals, red-zone struggles and penalties, the Trojans continually made things harder on themselves.

What USC's Loss to Indiana Means Moving Forward

Saturday's loss to Indiana could have significant implications for the remainder of USC's season, both in terms of its College Football Playoff hopes and the future of coach Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.

Coming into the matchup, the Trojans still had an opportunity to make a push for the 12-team College Football Playoff, but another loss leaves very little room for error.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) returns an interception with Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) defending during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is now 7-3 overall, with three losses on its resume and a Big Ten Championship appearance looking increasingly unlikely.

The loss also takes away some of the value of what had been USC's biggest win of the season. When the Trojans defeated then-No. 2 Ohio State at the Coliseum, it gave Riley's team a marquee victory that strengthened its playoff résumé and showed it could compete with the best teams in the country.

However, after dropping additional games, including a loss at home to Oregon, the Buckeyes have fallen to No. 20 in the CFP rankings, which makes it a less significant resume builder than it was at the time.

USC's struggles away from home are also becoming even more difficult to ignore. The Trojans have now suffered costly road losses to Wisconsin and Indiana. The Trojans have limited opportunities remaining to improve their standing, and USC cannot afford another performance like Saturday's if it hopes to remain in the playoff conversation.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Quan Sanks (13) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The result also puts Riley back under the microscope after what had been a much-needed stretch of positive momentum. Following the loss to Oregon earlier in the season, questions surrounding Riley's job security became a major talking point.

However, the victory over Ohio State temporarily changed the conversation. It gave Riley a signature win and provided some reassurance that the program was still capable of competing among the nation's elite.

Luckily for USC, the Trojans still have an opportunity to change the narrative before the season comes to an end.

The Trojans have two regular-season games remaining, including a rivalry matchup against an undefeated No. 8 UCLA on Nov. 28 that could carry significant implications for both the program and Riley's future.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) intercepts a pass intended for Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win over UCLA could give USC another significant victory to strengthen its résumé and potentially keep its at-large hopes alive. More importantly, it would give Riley an opportunity to finish the regular season with a statement win over an undefeated, top-ten rival.

On the other hand, another loss in a high-stakes matchup would leave USC with more questions than answers heading into the offseason.

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