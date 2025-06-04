USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Called ‘Fraud’ By Paul Finebaum
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley continues to face questions about his ability to lead the program to a national championship, and one prominent voice believes he may be holding them back. Despite USC holding the No. 1 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum doesn’t believe Riley is the answer and called him a “fraud” during a recent segment of his show.
Finebaum’s comments came during a segment on “The Paul Finebaum Show” when a caller asked if USC could ever return to its former dominance. The longtime SEC Network personality didn’t mince words.
“I do believe USC is capable because there is so much to offer there,” Finebaum said. “They just happen to have a fraud as their coach.”
The remarks highlighted some growing frustration surrounding Riley’s tenure in Los Angeles. After arriving from Oklahoma in 2022 with sky-high expectations, Riley quickly turned the program around with an 11-3 record and a trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game. He also coached quarterback Caleb Williams to a Heisman Trophy in his first season.
Finebaum, who praised Riley’s success at Oklahoma, made it clear the USC version of Riley has not lived up to his billing.
“It's hard to imagine a coach doing worse with this level of talent and opportunity,” he said.
Riley went 55-10 in five seasons at Oklahoma, won four Big 12 titles, and made three College Football Playoff appearances. When he took over at USC, the program was coming off a 4-8 season and had not won double-digit games since 2017. His early success reignited hopes that USC could return to blue blood status.
That status was reaffirmed earlier this offseason when the Trojans were ranked as the second-best program in college football history. However, on-field performance in recent years has not reflected that reputation. Since 2009, USC has just five 10-win seasons. By comparison, Alabama has 15 in that same span, Ohio State has 14, Oklahoma has 11, and Notre Dame has nine.
Despite the criticism, USC’s future remains promising. The Trojans currently hold commitments from 27 recruits in the 2026 class, including a five-star tight end Mark Bowman, who is expected to earn around $10 million in NIL opportunities. The class is ranked No. 1 by every major outlet, including 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals, and On3.
USC opens the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Missouri State. With the move to the Big Ten and one of the deepest recruiting classes in the country, pressure on Riley will only intensify. If the Trojans continue to underperform, questions about whether he is the right person to lead the program back to elite status will only grow louder.
For now, Riley has elite talent and an unmatched market in Los Angeles. What he does with it will define his tenure and determine whether USC's return to college football’s top tier becomes a reality or remains a recruiting headline.