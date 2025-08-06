Dallas Wilson injury update: Florida Gators WR misses practice
Florida Gators freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson sustained a lower leg injury during football camp this week and was not able to practice on Wednesday, according to 247Sports.
There is no recovery timeline for Wilson’s injury and the exact severity of the player’s condition is still unknown, according to the report.
Gators WR health concerns
Wilson is the latest Florida wide receiver dealing with injury problems in this year’s fall camp, joining Kahleil Jackson, Aidan Mizell, and Eugene Wilson, all of whom were absent for the Gators’ practice on Tuesday, per the report.
The number of injury-induced absences raise some concern about the future of the Gators’ depth at the wide receiver position as the offense looks to find an identity around returning quarterback DJ Lagway, himself dealing with injuries.
Wilson is a highly-touted recruit
Wilson was a former top 50 national recruit and one of Florida’s higher-rated commitments from the 2025 football recruiting class, and has impressed coaches and onlookers with his physicality and athleticism during practice so far.
The freshman caught 10 passes for 195 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Orange and Blue Game in April, establishing and tying spring game records for the school.
Florida's offense in 2025
Florida is hoping that Lagway will be able to take a pronounced step forward in his development at the helm of the team’s offense this season, but this latest concern could potentially cut into the team’s preparation as it deals with limited depth at the position.
None of the Gators’ returning receivers had more than 20 catches last season, and the most experienced is a transfer, J. Michael Sturdivant, who scored 13 times for UCLA over the previous two seasons.
Lagway is also hurt
Wilson and the other Gator wide receivers are not the only players dealing with injuries, as Lagway himself has been nursing two ailments during this offseason.
Late last month, it was reported that Lagway was wearing a walking boot as a result of what was called a lower body injury, but it was not believed that the ailment was a long-term concern for him.
Lagway was also limited in Florida’s spring football activities and did not throw the ball during that time, instead focusing on mobility and leg work, hand offs to running backs, and communication with other quarterbacks and play-calling in team drills.
Lagway went 6-1 for the Gators down the stretch, leading the team to four straight victories, including two signature wins against ranked SEC rivals LSU and Ole Miss.
He passed for 1,915 yards and scored 12 touchdowns against 9 interceptions, but also dealt with those lingering injury problems in that time.
