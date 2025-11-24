Dan Lanning earns $10.6 million bonus amid college football coaching frenzy
Dan Lanning has rapidly turned Oregon into a national contender since his arrival in 2022, building on a 2024 Big Ten title and a playoff appearance to keep the program among the sport’s elite.
Through the 2025 college football season, the Ducks are 10-1 overall and 7-1 in Big Ten play, averaging 39.3 points per game while allowing 14.9 points per game, both of which rank in the top 10 nationally.
Oregon’s 42-27 home victory over No. 15 USC on Saturday produced the program’s 10th win of the season as it fights for College Football Playoff positioning.
The win also reportedly triggered a contractual incentive that added one year to Lanning’s deal and increased the guarantee to roughly $10.6 million for the new year.
Oregon controlled the tempo for much of Saturday’s game, providing a balanced attack that stood to be too much for the Trojans to handle.
The Ducks finished with 436 total yards (257 passing, 179 rushing) and limited USC to 382 yards while converting key third downs and special‑teams plays.
Quarterback Dante Moore completed 22 of 30 for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while Noah Whittington rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Kenyon Sadiq added six catches for 72 yards and two scores.
Oregon trailed briefly early but responded with consecutive scoring drives and never looked back.
“We know they were going to throw some punches, right?” Lanning said after the game. “That's an explosive offense. They hit some big plays on us. I was really pleased with the guys being able to hit the reset button and saying, `Let's go again.'”
Lanning arrived in Eugene after time as an assistant and defensive coordinator across multiple stops, notably Georgia (2018-2021), Memphis (2016-2017), Alabama (2015), and Arizona State (2012-2013).
Saturday’s win moved his career coaching record to 45-7, an .865 winning percentage that ranks second all-time.
The season finale at Washington is essentially a win‑and‑in; a victory would put Oregon on the cusp of the playoffs and validate the contract incentive that just added a year to Lanning’s deal.