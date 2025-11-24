LSU star with Lane Kiffin ties shares cryptic message amid coaching rumors
West Weeks is a senior, 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker and graduate student who joined LSU in 2022 after a freshman season at Virginia.
Through his LSU career, he has appeared in 42 games with 127 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and four sacks.
Interestingly, Weeks' younger brother, Whit Weeks, a junior linebacker with the Tigers, has made headlines recently for his relationship with Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, who goes to Ole Miss.
Coverage showed the couple “hard launching” the relationship in early September, just weeks before the Ole Miss vs. LSU game in Oxford.
Kiffin is currently the frontrunner to become the next head coach for LSU.
When West Weeks was asked on Saturday about family ties to Kiffin and recruitment, he declined to comment, saying he would "plead the fifth."
"I don't know if I can speak on that one right there,” Weeks told reporters.
Kiffin has completely turned around the Ole Miss program since taking over in 2020, having now led the Rebels to three straight 10-win seasons, the longest streak in program history.
This season, Ole Miss is 10-1, sitting No. 6 in the AP Top 26 and on the verge of their first-ever College Football Playoff.
Prior to Ole Miss, Kiffin held early assistant and coordinator roles at USC and Alabama, an NFL stint with the Raiders, and head-coaching stops at Tennessee, USC, and Florida Atlantic.
Last week, multiple outlets reported LSU prepared an unprecedented, incentive-heavy offer to lure Kiffin from Ole Miss.
Figures reported range from roughly $90 million to a near-$98 million package spread over several years, including large NIL/recruiting investments.
Reports indicate LSU has been the most focused suitor, with Florida also in the mix.
On Friday, Ole Miss AD Keith Carter publicly set a timeline for Kiffin to announce his decision following the Egg Bowl and has signaled the school may match competitive offers.
Insiders and national reporters say people close to Kiffin remain unsure of his choice.