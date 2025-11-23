$12 million head coach emerges as top candidate to replace Sam Pittman at Arkansas
The Arkansas Razorbacks appear to be closing the book on an extended search for their next head coach.
Arkansas fired Sam Pittman on September 28 after the team’s blowout home loss to Notre Dame and has since run an extensive, nearly two-month-long search.
Hot boards have included a mix of Power‑5 and Group‑of‑Five coaches, including USF’s Alex Golesh, Tulane’s Jon Sumrall, and former Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, among others.
On Saturday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Arkansas is in the “final stages” of its search and that clarity could arrive “in the next few days.”
Nakos also revealed that among the names continuing to generate buzz is Memphis’ Ryan Silverfield.
Silverfield, promoted to the Memphis top job in December 2019 after years as an assistant, has compiled a 50-23 record and led the Tigers to multiple bowl wins, including a 10‑win season in 2023 and an 11-win, No. 24 overall finish last year.
Prior to taking over as head coach of the Tigers, Silverfield held positions as a graduate assistant at UCF (2006-07), offensive consultant at Toledo (2014), and offensive assistant at Arizona State (2015).
He also spent time in the NFL as a position coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2008-13), and Detroit Lions (2015).
Memphis extended Silverfield through 2028 in a deal that pays him a reported $2.2 million in 2024, $2.25 million in 2025, $2.5 million in 2026, $2.6 million in 2027, and $2.7 million in 2028, totaling over $12 million.
For Arkansas, a hire made now will shape recruiting momentum, offseason staff construction, and immediate messaging to a fan base after an uneven run under Pittman.
Nakos’ reporting that Arkansas is in the “final stages” implies an announcement is around the corner, indicating the program likely has its decision made and is just finalizing contract details.