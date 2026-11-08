CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell moved undefeated Utah to No. 1 in his weekly top 12 on Sunday after the Utes beat BYU and Notre Dame knocked off Miami, the team that sat atop his list a week earlier.

“It’s the best because it has no bias,” Kanell wrote on X before listing Utah first, UCLA second and Georgia third, with Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami rounding out his top six.

Why did Kanell rank Utah first?

Utah Utes fans on the field after the game against the Brigham Young Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Utes (9-0) have climbed Kanell’s list all fall, sitting No. 7 after Week 4, No. 5 after Week 8 and No. 2 behind Miami after Week 9. Saturday night gave them the last spot. Notre Dame built a 21-point lead and held off the Hurricanes 31-24 in South Bend, a result Greg McElroy predicted earlier in the week, so Kanell dropped Miami five spots.

Utah earned the promotion with a run of tough wins in the past three weeks. The Utes beat then-No. 14 Houston 21-13 on Oct. 24, won 49-25 at Cincinnati a week later and then handled No. 7 BYU in the first Holy War played with both teams in the AP top 10. They also own the nation’s longest winning streak at 15 games.

Kanell’s order splits from the College Football Playoff selection committee, which placed Utah No. 3 behind Miami and Georgia in its first rankings and had UCLA eighth. Kanell slotted the Bruins second after a 34-20 win at Minnesota. Robert Griffin III also put Miami, Utah and UCLA atop his own top 12 after the committee’s first release.

Devon Dampier carries Utah past BYU

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Devon Dampier accounted for all four Utah touchdowns at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He completed 14 of 26 passes for 177 yards and two scores to receiver Braden Pegan, ran 20 times for 89 yards and two more touchdowns and caught a 29-yard pass from receiver Creed Whittemore on fourth-and-1.

“I don’t care if there’s two people on me,” Dampier said of the trick play. “I’m gonna find a way to go catch it.”

Utah led 14-0 less than five minutes in, but BYU answered with 20 straight points and took a 20-14 lead into halftime. The Utes’ defense shut out the Cougars after the break and intercepted quarterback Bear Bachmeier four times. Linebacker Trey Reynolds picked off a third-and-goal throw at the 2-yard line with 4:39 left, and defensive back Nate Ritchie ended BYU’s final possession with another interception.

BYU outgained Utah 391 to 330, but the Utes won the turnover battle by two and averaged 5.25 points per scoring opportunity to BYU’s 2.60, according to GameOnPaper.

“The reason I believe that we won today is our guys made it about us, not about them,” Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said.

What’s next for Utah’s perfect season?

Utah Utes head coach Morgan Scalley stands on the sideline during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scalley is 9-0 in his first season after replacing Kyle Whittingham, the program’s all-time winningest coach, who stepped down last December and now coaches Michigan. Whittingham left after Utah offered a one-year deal that ceded long-term roster and staffing authority to Scalley, who played safety on Utah’s undefeated 2004 team and served as defensive coordinator from 2016 through last season.

The Big 12 leader still has three regular-season games left. Utah visits Arizona on Nov. 14, travels to TCU on Nov. 21 and closes against West Virginia on Nov. 28, with the Big 12 championship game set for Dec. 4 in Arlington, Texas.

The committee releases its second rankings Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, and Utah enters that release 6-0 in Big 12 play with a top-10 win over BYU on its resume.

Danny Kanell's top 12 college football rankings after Week 10

Utah UCLA Georgia Notre Dame Indiana Miami Wake Forest Texas Tennessee Alabama Texas Tech USC