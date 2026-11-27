Dave Portnoy thinks the best rivalry in college football is obvious. The Barstool Sports founder put Ohio State vs. Michigan at No. 1 on his list ahead of Week 13, with the Iron Bowl taking second and Michigan vs. Michigan State rounding out his top three.

Portnoy made one exception for this year’s edition of The Game. He joked that both fan bases would rather see their team lose if it meant getting a new head coach.

It was a jab at both sides of the rivalry, including Portnoy’s own Wolverines. He still gave Michigan two spots in his top three, with Alabama and Auburn providing the only matchup on his list outside the Big Ten.

Dave Portnoy Ranks Ohio State vs. Michigan Ahead of the Iron Bowl

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Portnoy’s ranking puts two of the sport’s biggest rivalry games in direct competition. Ohio State and Michigan are separated by a state line, while Alabama and Auburn spend the entire year sharing one. Both games can shape the national picture, and the result can define how fans remember a season regardless of where their team finishes.

Here’s how Portnoy ranked his top three college football rivalries.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Alabama vs. Auburn Michigan vs. Michigan State

The Iron Bowl at No. 2 gives SEC fans a clear point of debate. Alabama and Auburn can enter the game with entirely different stakes, and the team with less to play for in the standings can still spend the next year celebrating a win that spoiled its rival’s season. That’s a big part of the Iron Bowl’s case for the top spot.

Michigan Gets Two Spots in Portnoy’s Top Three

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Michigan State’s appearance at No. 3 gives Portnoy’s list its most personal touch. The Paul Bunyan Trophy game has a different feel from The Game. Michigan and Michigan State fans live and work alongside one another, and the result follows them long after the teams move on to their next opponent.

That also helps explain why Portnoy’s exception for this year’s Ohio State-Michigan game landed. The rivalry he considers the best in the sport was also the one he chose to poke fun at ahead of Week 13. His own team caught as much of the joke as Ohio State did.