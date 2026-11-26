Dave Portnoy had plenty of room to take a shot at a rival when he ranked college football’s 10 “most embarrassing” programs. The Barstool Sports founder used the No. 1 spot on his own school.

Portnoy, a University of Michigan graduate, put the Wolverines first in a ranking he shared on X. LSU and Arkansas rounded out the top three, and Penn State gave the Big Ten a second program in the top four.

Dave Portnoy’s Top 10 Current Overall Most Embarrassing College Football Programs



1. Michigan

2. Lsu

3. Arkansas

4. Penn State

5. Michigan State

6. Maryland

7. Miss State

8. Florida State

9. UNC

10. Boston College — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 24, 2026

Dave Portnoy Puts Michigan at No. 1

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Michigan went 15–0 and won the national championship for the 2023 season, beating Washington 34–13 to claim its first national title since 1997. That championship is still recent enough to make Michigan’s place on the list stand out. So is Portnoy’s history of backing the Wolverines. When Fox Sports announced its partnership with Barstool in 2025, Portnoy called Michigan the “Kings of the Conference” while promising to defend the program.

Portnoy offered no criteria in the post, leaving his reasoning for picking Michigan over LSU or Arkansas open to interpretation. The order made one thing clear. He was willing to put his own team ahead of every other program he singled out.

Big Ten Leads Portnoy’s List With Four Programs

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Penn State came in at No. 4, followed by Michigan State at No. 5 and Maryland at No. 6. The Big Ten accounted for four of the top six spots. The SEC had three teams on the list, with Mississippi State joining LSU and Arkansas. The ACC took the final three spots with Florida State, North Carolina, and Boston College.

Here’s how Portnoy ranked all 10 programs.

Michigan LSU Arkansas Penn State Michigan State Maryland Mississippi State Florida State North Carolina Boston College