Jerry Outhouse is one of the better prospects in the country when it comes to the safety position, but he has also played a ton of cornerback, as he is one of the top-ranked safeties and cornerbacks in the country.

Outhouse has been recruited by many of the top teams in the nation and is set to visit many different schools. Even though he will be visiting these schools, he is expected to make a commitment decision, as he has officially set his commitment date.

Elite 4-Star CB Jerry Outhouse Announces Commitment Date

Outhouse is set to announce his verbal commitment to a college on March 6, which is just over a week away at this point. He is set to commit to multiple schools, as he is likely to commit to one of the schools he has already scheduled a visit to.

The finalists for the prospect currently seem to be between the Florida Gators, UCLA Bruins, Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Georgia Bulldogs.

The announcement will be a game-changer for any of these programs, as the prospect has also already been predicted to land with a program. The prospect has been linked to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, as he has been predicted to land with the Red Raiders by Rivals expert Sam Spiegelman.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star CB Jerry Outhouse will announce his commitment on March 6, @samspiegs reports⏳



Outhouse is down to Georgia, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Florida and UCLA.



Read: https://t.co/QpD8RJwlie pic.twitter.com/fw7poC3PFP — Rivals (@Rivals) February 26, 2026

The Red Raiders have done a great job with recruiting, as they have already landed many of their top targets that they were going after before the summer even approaches. They are looking to do the same things with Outhouse, who is an in-state prospect from North Crowley High School.

Each of the four teams that aren't predicted to land him will look to do enough in the coming days, as they are hopeful to do enough to convince him to go to school there.

One of the schools to watch is the Florida Gators, who will be represented by Jon Sumrall, a brand-new head football coach. This will be something to pay attention to, as this first offseason can be intriguing. As for the Bruins, they have a brand new staff that has a lot to prove, but the California area is always a game-changer in the world of recruiting for them.

Arizona State is coached by one of the younger head football coaches with a bright future, Kenny Dillingham, who can show signs of playing for someone who can relate more due to age. The Georgia Bulldogs can recruit all over and have one of the better cultures in the country, which will always be a strong pitch to pay attention to.

Outhouse is currently the No. 165 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He's the No. 19 cornerback and No. 22 player in the state of Texas.