David Pollack names Big 12 program eliminated from CFP after Week 10 loss

David Pollack says a Big 12 contender has been eliminated from College Football Playoff contention after its Week 10 loss.

Matt De Lima

College football analyst David Pollack believes this Big 12 team no longer has a chance to be in this year's College Football Playoff after its Week 10 loss.
College football analyst David Pollack believes this Big 12 team no longer has a chance to be in this year's College Football Playoff after its Week 10 loss.
The College Football Playoff picture continues to narrow, and on his See Ball, Get Ball podcast, college football analyst David Pollack declared that Houston’s playoff chances have officially evaporated. Following a 45-35 loss to West Virginia, the Cougars fell from the Big 12 race and, in Pollack’s view, from the national conversation entirely.

Houston entered Week 10 ranked No. 22 with legitimate hopes of pushing toward a Big 12 Championship berth. But that optimism crumbled as the Cougars surrendered 246 rushing yards, committed four turnovers, and failed to keep pace with a Mountaineers team that had not won a conference game all season.

Pollack didn’t mince words when summarizing the aftermath. “Now, who’s eliminated? Houston, we have a problem. Bye-bye,” he said. “Such a good story. Houston, man, got back in the throes of it, was being talked about in the Big 12. Willie Fritz still has done a heck of a job turning it around. But Houston after that one, after losing to that WVU team.”

Houston’s Playoff Hopes Crumble After Costly Turnovers in WVU Loss

West Virginia quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. accounted for three touchdowns and led a 45-35 upset over Houston, snapping the Mountaineers’ five-game losing streak. Fox threw for 157 yards, rushed for 65, and helped secure the team’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2021.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman passed for 309 yards and four touchdowns but also committed three turnovers, including a lost fumble and two interceptions. Head coach Willie Fritz called the performance “disappointing,” saying, “I did a poor job of getting everybody ready.”

Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman
Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) threw for 309 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in his team's Week 11 loss to West Virginia.

The Cougars’ defense couldn’t recover after West Virginia cornerback Jordan Scruggs returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter. That swing proved decisive, handing Houston its second loss of the season and eliminating the program from realistic CFP contention.

Next, Houston travels to face Central Florida on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Published
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

