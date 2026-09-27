David Pollack Calls Out 'Broken' SEC Quarterback After Blowout Loss

College football analyst David Pollack delivered a blunt verdict on Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer on Saturday after the Sooners committed four turnovers and fell to 2-2 with a 41-13 loss at Georgia in their SEC opener.

"At this point there is nothing that can be said to Mateer. He's broken. Everyone on that team loves him and continues to try to get him going," Pollack wrote on X during the game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

David Pollack reacts to John Mateer

At this point there is nothing that can be said to Mateer. He's broken. Everyone on that team loves him and continues to try to get him going but....... — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) September 26, 2026

Pollack played defensive end at Georgia and later worked as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay. His post on Mateer passed 230,000 views by Saturday evening.

The criticism marks a sharp turn from 2025. During Mateer's hot start with the Sooners last season, Pollack called the Texas native a "force multiplier" on the Always College Football podcast with Greg McElroy.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell replied to Pollack's post and called for Oklahoma to bench its starter.

"You gotta get him out. Give him a breather. His confidence is shot. Sometimes you've got to just have mercy," Kanell wrote.

How did John Mateer's turnovers happen?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma trailed 14-0 in the second quarter and faced third-and-goal at the Georgia 2-yard line. Mateer pump-faked under pressure, and the ball slipped out of his hand as he tried to throw. Georgia linebacker Chris Cole scooped it up and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown.

On the next possession, Mateer threw an interception on third-and-9. Then on fourth-and-1 at the Oklahoma 43, linebacker Raylen Wilson sacked Mateer and forced a fumble that Cole recovered. Running back Chauncey Bowens scored from 6 yards out two plays later, and Georgia took a 28-0 lead into halftime.

Georgia scored 17 points off Oklahoma's four turnovers, and the Sooners went 2-of-14 on third down. Mateer threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, but both touchdown passes came after Georgia built a 28-point lead.

The loss extended a rough stretch for the Oklahoma offense. Mateer's late interception set up Michigan's go-ahead touchdown in a 17-10 loss in Week 2, and the Sooners scored just 14 points in a 14-6 win over New Mexico in Week 3.

Brent Venables weighs a quarterback change

#Sooners Brent Venables says he and the staff did consider changing quarterbacks. pic.twitter.com/qKal1LYvGq — Davis Cordova (@byDavisCordova) September 26, 2026

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said after the game that his staff talked about pulling Mateer.

"It was something that we discussed," Venables said. "But it's a conversation where you'll look at everything in how to get better."

Oklahoma also has quarterbacks Whitt Newbauer and Bowe Bentley on its roster. The Sooners have a bye week before they face Texas on Oct. 10 in the Red River Rivalry.

Mateer, a Washington State transfer, broke the thumb on his throwing hand against Auburn last season. He still finished 2025 with 2,885 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and helped the Sooners reach the College Football Playoff.

A return to the CFP seems unlikely for the Sooners with Texas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri still on the schedule.