David Pollack believes SEC program is elite national title contender
David Pollack broke down Oklahoma’s hot start on the Always College Football podcast with host Greg McElroy, and Pollack made his stance clear. He believes the Sooners are built for a College Football Playoff run.
The conversation centered on quarterback John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State and has quickly become one of the most dynamic players in the country. McElroy asked if Mateer’s incredible play to start the season made Oklahoma a true national title contender. Pollack didn’t hesitate in his answer.
“So, I guess I’ll parlay that question that you asked me into a question to you,” McElroy said. “Are the Sooners good enough to potentially win a national championship this year because of John Mateer’s emergence?”
Pollack Declares Oklahoma A National Title Threat
“They are, man. They are,” Pollack responded. He explained that he doubted Oklahoma before the season, questioning the receivers, the unsettled backfield and an offensive line that he described as “putrid a year ago.” Mateer has changed all of that.
Pollack called Mateer the best quarterback in the country against pressure, praising his toughness, accuracy and playmaking. “His ability to break tackles, his ability to throw freaking laser beams, like the throws over the middle, man, those in-breaking routes that are 18 yards down the field — it’s just so, like, sometimes it’s like I just went and handed it to you. It’s so good,” Pollack said. “And the back shoulders on the sidelines, like he’s just got all the goods.”
Pollack described Mateer as a “force multiplier” who makes his teammates better and gives Oklahoma the firepower to take on anyone.
He also credited Brent Venables’ defense for playing with aggression, noting the Sooners have allowed just one touchdown this season.
Mateer Viewed As The Nation’s Top Player
Pollack took it a step further when discussing Mateer’s value. “If I gave you the No. 1 draft pick of all players in college football, it is very clear to me who I’m taking. And his name’s John Mateer. Yeah. He’s my first pick in all of college football.”
McElroy agreed, saying, “Yeah, he’d be No. 1. Honestly, I’m not sure it’s that close at this point.”
He pointed to Mateer’s performance against Michigan’s elite defense as proof that the Oklahoma quarterback belongs at the top of the sport.
The Sooners are now undefeated entering a pivotal matchup with Auburn. With Mateer leading the SEC in passing and making plays with his legs, Pollack and McElroy see Oklahoma as a legitimate threat to the rest of the conference. The Sooners will try to reinforce that view when they visit Auburn on Saturday.