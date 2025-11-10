College Football HQ

David Pollack names college football defense good enough to win a national championship

David Pollack says this Big 12 defense is strong enough to win a national championship after a dominant win in Week 11.

College football analyst David Pollack heaped praise on Texas Tech's defense after the Red Raiders' win over BYU on Saturday.
All week, the buildup around Cody Campbell Field reached a fever pitch, but when kickoff arrived, Texas Tech delivered nothing but composure and dominance. With College GameDay on campus, Patrick Mahomes on the field, and thousands of students filling Raiderville, the No. 9 Red Raiders gave Lubbock exactly what it wanted.

Their 29-7 win over No. 8 BYU silenced any doubts about their legitimacy and reinforced what college football analyst David Pollack has said for weeks — that Texas Tech’s defense is good enough to win it all.

On Sunday’s episode of the See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack credited the Red Raiders’ defensive rise to roster investments that have paid off handsomely.

“Texas Tech’s defense, we’ve been talking about them since the portal and the investments they made, and it has proved to be right,” Pollack said. “ROI, return on investment for Texas Tech, continues to be really, really good. Nine and one for the first time since 2009. I think their defense is good enough to win a natty. I really like their defense.”

Texas Tech’s Defense Proves Championship Worthy

Texas Tech’s defense backed up every word. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez posted 14 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery, leading a unit that forced three turnovers and limited BYU to just 255 total yards. The Cougars, averaging more than 36 points per game entering the weekend, failed to score until the fourth quarter.

Pollack added, “The defense is as legit as it gets. If you’re going to talk about a defensive player for most outstanding player, Jacob Rodriguez might have an argument. The turnover creation machine had a pick and recovered a fumble. He’s been forcing them all season.”

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey
The numbers tell the story. A year after ranking near the bottom of the FBS in scoring defense, the Red Raiders now sit among the top five nationally, allowing just 12.6 points per game. Head coach Joey McGuire called the unit’s consistency “the foundation of what we’re building.” Rodriguez praised his teammates but said, “We’ve still got a lot of things to clean up.”

Now 9-1 and undefeated at home, Texas Tech has become the Big 12’s defensive standard-bearer. The Red Raiders will host UCF on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

