David Pollack Didn't Hesitate Naming College Football's Best RB

College football enters the 2206 season with an impressive group of returning running backs. Arguably, the two best reside in the SEC.

SEC Is Home to College Football's Two Best RBs

That is Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy and Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy. Hardy enjoyed a sensational first season at Missouri. He rushed for 1,649 yards, ranking second in college football, and had 16 touchdowns. Hardy broke the Missouri single-season rushing yards record.

Lacy also turned in an outstanding debut season with the Rebels. The former Missouri running back had 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns. Lacy's yards ranked third in the country, and his touchdowns ranked second, behind new Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins.

David Pollack Ranks Ahmad Hardy No. 1

They are not the only backs drawing national attention. New West Virginia Mountaineers running back Cam Cook led the nation with 1,659 yards last season while at Jacksonville State. He also added 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) rushes for yards during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While all of those are strong choices for the best in the country, David Pollack revealed on "See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack" that he believes Hardy is the leader of the pack.

"Ahmad Hardy showed me like this dude, he was the best," Pollack said. "There's no debating. To me, he was the best in the country a year ago."

That's a strong statement from Pollack, saying Hardy was the best back last season because Jeremiyah Love won the Doak Walker Award, beating out Hardy and Lacy, who were finalists. Love then went top 10 in the 2026 NFL Draft. He totaled 1,372 yards and 18 scores last season.

Hardy's Health Will Be Biggest Question

While Hardy was exceptional, there are some concerns for him this season. Hardy was shot in the upper leg while attending a concert back in May. Hardy underwent surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, but this has put his 2026 season in jeopardy.

If Hardy returns healthy, he will once again be one of the favorites for the Doak Walker Award and could cement himself as the nation's top running back, proving Pollack right.

Missouri's offense will rely heavily on his production, and his availability could shape both the Tigers' season and the SEC title race. Should he recapture last year's form, Pollack's belief that Hardy is the best running back in college football may be difficult to dispute.