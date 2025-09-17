David Pollack names best team in college football after Week 3
After Ohio State's impressive win over Texas in Week 1, former ESPN analyst David Pollack crowned the Buckeyes as the best team in college football.
Since then, the Longhorns have won back-to-back games against overmatched opponents, but have largely looked unimpressive due to quarterback Arch Manning's struggles. These questions about Texas have led some people to question whether Ohio State's win over Texas may be overvalued.
This includes Pollack, who reconsidered who the best team in college football may be after Week 3.
"Ohio State struggled and looked very human," Pollack said. "Texas continues to be very unimpressive. Clemson, unimpressive. That makes LSU not look as good, and LSU honestly didn't look that impressive versus Florida.
"The Canes looked extremely dominant in spurts against Notre Dame. They controlled their lines of scrimmage, and now A&M - well, A&M's not doing that to them. So what do you look at with Miami and say there's not an answer to them?"
The Hurricanes now hold two ranked wins over Notre Dame and South Florida, giving them one of the better resumes in college football. This weekend, Miami stormed out to a 28-6 halftime lead, which ultimately led to a dominant 49-12 win over USF.
"I think it's a really good football team," Pollack continued. "There's still a stigma of Miami and big-time wins, but what they did earlier this season, what they've done so far, beating a really good USF team, and they spanked them, then beating up Notre Dame. They didn't beat Notre Dame senseless, but it was a convincing win until the last little bit when Notre Dame came back and made it a game.
"I think Miami's proven that right now, they probably have the best resume and have been the best team so far."
It was a dominant win over USF for the Hurricanes, who held the Bulls to only 40 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Quarterback Carson Beck continued to play well, completing 23-of-28 passes for 340 yards, three passing touchdowns, and one rushing score. He connected with Joshua Moore on two scores in the first quarter.
Even with Beck's stellar play, it was the Hurricanes' rushing attack that turned heads on Saturday. Mark Fletcher Jr. led the Hurricanes with 120 yards on 16 carries and posted two touchdowns. He accounted for a majority of the 205 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns this weekend.
It's an important season for head coach Mario Cristobal, who has failed to live up to lofty preseason expectations the past two seasons. The Hurricanes haven't made an ACC Championship appearance since 2017 and have lost six consecutive bowl game appearances.
Miami will aim to keep the momentum going against in-state rival Florida on Sep. 20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm CT on ABC.