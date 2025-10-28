David Pollack names 'most dangerous' offense in college football ahead of Week 10
Texas A&M continued to surge through its 2025 schedule with a 49-25 win over LSU, and the victory didn’t just move the Aggies to 8-0. It sparked national praise from former college football analyst David Pollack, who called Texas A&M the “most dangerous offense in college football” during Monday’s episode of See Ball Get Ball.
Pollack’s comment came as the Aggies extended their undefeated run, snapping a six-game losing streak in Baton Rouge. The win highlighted quarterback Marcel Reed’s growing Heisman Trophy campaign, as he passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more. Texas A&M’s combination of Reed’s speed, depth at receiver, and physical line play has made them one of the most complete offenses in the country.
The statement win over LSU, which marked A&M’s first victory in Tiger Stadium since 1994, pushed head coach Mike Elko’s program to its best start in over 30 years. Elko credited his team’s poise after a sloppy first half, while players celebrated with former LSU strength coach Tommy Moffitt, who now oversees Texas A&M’s conditioning staff.
David Pollack Praises Texas A&M’s Offensive Speed and Balance
Pollack said Texas A&M’s speed and balance make it the nation’s most explosive attack when everything is in sync. “Texas A&M just put everybody in the country on notice,” Pollack said, referencing Reed, Mario Craver and KC Concepcion. “When A&M clicks like that offensively with the speed they have and the dude they have at quarterback, that’s the most dangerous offense in college football. You’re snapping it to 4.4, you’re throwing it to 4.3 and 4.4 on the outside. You’ve got a bunch of big dudes up front, you can run the rock. That is a dangerous combination when that team starts to click.”
The Aggies have been clicking for several weeks. Reed accounted for four total touchdowns against LSU and has guided the offense to 45 or more points in three straight games. Concepcion’s 79-yard punt return touchdown helped break the game open in the third quarter, while running back Jamarion Morrow added two scores of his own.
Texas A&M’s offense has scored at least 40 points in four of its last five games, ranking near the top of the SEC in both total and rushing offense. The unit’s tempo and athleticism have drawn national attention, with Reed’s dual-threat skill set turning broken plays into big gains.
The Aggies are on bye this week will look to stay perfect when they travel to face Missouri on Nov. 8.