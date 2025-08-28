David Pollack predicts outcome of LSU-Clemson in Week 1
One of the top matchups of Week 1 action, No. 4 Clemson is slated to host No. 9 LSU to open the 2025 college football season on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Storylines for this top-10 showdown begin at the quarterback position, where both programs have an experienced leader.
The SEC's leading returning passer, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is back after leading head coach Brian Kelly's Tigers to a 9-4 campaign as a first-year starter last season. And he will be aided by a talented wide receiver room that added transfer stars like Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Barion Brown (Kentucky.
On the other side, Cade Klubnik is the ACC's leading returning passer after a career season, ACC championship and College Football Playoff appearance. The former five-star three of his top receivers in Bryant Wesco Jr., Antonio Williams and a T.J. Moore.
Defensively, the Tigers appear to have the upper hand under new coordinator Tom Allen, formerly at Penn State. The uber-talented group is headlined by defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker.
LSU and head coach Brian Kelly have questions defensively under coordinator Blake Baker after rebuilding the secondary in the transfer portal.
The unknowns for that group and Clemson's familiarity is enough for college football analyst David Pollack to go with the home team in Week 1. The former ESPN "College GameDay" analyst also has Swinney and Co. taking home the national championship before its all said and done.
"Clemson's my national champion. I got Clemson winning this football game," Pollack said on "See Ball Get Ball." "They got a lot less to break in, a lot less new. LSU's got to find themselves. And I think LSU is going to be a playoff team at the end of the season... But in this part of the year I go with a known, and I have more known commodities on Clemson."
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Oddsmakers project a close finish, as Clemson sits as a 4.5-point favorite (ESPN BET) over LSU ahead of the game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.