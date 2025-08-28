David Pollack predicts outcome of Texas-Ohio State in Week 1
No matchup is bigger than No. 1 Texas versus No. 3 Ohio State to open the 2025 college football season.
The two perennial powers last met in the College Football Playoff about seven months ago. And bragging rights currently belong to head coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes, which pulled off a 28-14 win in the semifinal en route to a national championship.
The Longhorns, led by offensive guru and head coach Steve Sarkisian, have been the subject of some significant offseason hype headlined by star quarterback Arch Manning, who is slated to make his third-career start on Saturday in Columbus.
On the other side, there are larger questions for the Ohio State offense behind the arm of Julian Sayin, a former five-star that is slated to make his first career start against what is projected to be one of the best defenses in the country.
The Buckeyes lost multiple stars to the NFL along with both coordinators in Chip Kelly (NFL) and Jim Knowles (Penn State). While Texas lost its fair share of talent, the staff remained unscathed over the offseason and the Longhorns' roster ranks first in blue-chip ratio.
That, in part, gives college football analyst David Pollack hesitation for Ohio State's chances.
"It's a hard thing to do, but it's the right thing to do," Pollack said after picking Texas on "See Ball Get Ball." "And I say that because Texas has the more proven, better roster and more established coaches."
Long time wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over Kelly's role at offensive coordinator and Matt Patricia, a three-time Super Bowl winner as an assistant with the New England Patriots, will call things at defensive coordinator for Ohio State.
Texas-Ohio State will kick off on Saturday at noon ET (Fox). Oddsmakers project a close finish, as the Buckeyes are 1.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.
Texas-Ohio State will kick off on Saturday at noon ET (Fox). Oddsmakers project a close finish, as the Buckeyes are 1.5-point favorites, per ESPN BET.