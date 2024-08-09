Deion Sanders fires back at 'lies' around Colorado football program
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has fired back at what he calls "lies" about his football program, arising from a recent report that indicates a "chaotic culture," allegedly even spilling over into violence in the locker room, and made a veiled suggestion that legal action might be taken.
"That's when you know you're doing well, when they start lying," Sanders said of the report. "Shouldn't there be some kind of penalty of ramification? But nevertheless, we have the highest GPA in the history of the school. Wonder how they do that?"
The report in question, originally from Athlon Sports, quoted anonymous sources, including reputed players, who painted the Buffaloes program in a highly negative light.
"It's like a real-life Grand Theft Auto video game," one former player said. "There are many distractions with fights, guns, and money floating around. The environment is unlike any I've come from before."
This offseason has been eventful for Colorado to say the least, as a reported three dozen-plus players left the program, while an estimated 41 more entered it via the transfer portal.
One of those outgoing players was highly-touted cornerback Cormani McClain, who was allegedly involved in a very heated situation with Coach Prime's son, safety Shilo Sanders, per the report.
Sanders allegedly slapped McClain "several times, which left Cormani screaming, 'I'm going to kill you,' repeatedly," an anonymous former player recalled.
They added: "After that, you could tell he wasn't mentally there. It's hard when the coaches you trust are calling you derogatory names on the practice field."
The report also alleged that wide receiver Kaleb Mathis punched quarterback Colton Allen over the latter apparently not paying a $10,000 gambling debt.
Part of Colorado's active football offseason included a brief back-and-forth with Prime and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, on one side, and two former players on the other that played out on X.
On the field, the Buffaloes prepare for Sanders' second season as head coach, looking to rebound from a meager 4-8 campaign, and make their debut in the Big 12.
Shedeur and two-way player Travis Hunter both return to Colorado this season before heading off to the 2025 NFL Draft, where each is expected to be a first-round selection.
After that, Deion says he'll stick around at CU and continue rebuilding the program.
