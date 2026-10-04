Deion Sanders' Colorado Playbook Lands in Texas Tech Fans' Hands Before 29-7 Loss

Colorado's offensive game plan for Saturday night's 29-7 loss to No. 12 Texas Tech appears to have been in the hands of Red Raiders fans before kickoff, after supporters reported finding a roughly 25-page playbook at the Buffaloes' team hotel.

A poster on an On3 Texas Tech message board said a group of fans found it at the hotel bar, and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz called the discovery "WILD" after film comparisons surfaced Sunday.

What was in Colorado's leaked playbook?

So someone in Colorado’s program left their game plan playbook in the team hotel which was found by some Texas Tech fans. It appears to be authentic. WILD. https://t.co/xA3cYvyTJv — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 4, 2026

"OK I'm not posting pics of it but a bunch of us are in the Colorado team hotel at the bar and we found a 25 page or so playbook that I would bet large amounts of money on is the actual CU playbook," wrote the poster, who goes by VivaTerlingua. "It's got opening plays, red zone info, our tendencies, etc. etc… Seriously, how can we get this to the Texas Tech team?"

After the game, a poster on X shared the playbook pages beside clips from the Fox broadcast. "Update: It was real. 1st six plays of the first half and 1st two of the second half (then picked off)," he wrote.

"So someone in Colorado's program left their game plan playbook in the team hotel which was found by some Texas Tech fans. It appears to be authentic. WILD," Schwartz wrote.

Texas Tech defense picks off Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those first six snaps opened a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with quarterback Isaac Wilson finding wide receiver Joseph Williams for an 8-yard touchdown. Colorado didn't score again.

The second-half script cost the Buffaloes more. With Colorado ahead 7-3, Williams took a pitch on the second snap of the third quarter and threw an interception on a call the sheet labeled "JOJO PASS EXIT."

Colorado's 12 drives after the opener ended with two missed field goals, four interceptions, a failed fake punt, three punts and two turnovers on downs.

Brice Pollock had two of Texas Tech's picks, and linebacker John Curry caught a Wilson pass in Colorado's end zone for a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Red Raiders moved to 5-0 and 2-0 in the Big 12, while Colorado fell to 2-3 and 0-2.

Deion Sanders points to quarterback play

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders following a touchdown scored in the first quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We have one glaring problem," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said. "You guys know what that is. Let's stop the foolishness, man. We have one glaring problem."

Wilson, a Utah transfer making his first start in Boulder after Sanders benched Julian Lewis, completed 26 of 44 passes for 290 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

"We kept stalling out and I take full blame on that," Wilson said.

The loss to Texas Tech came on the same day The Athletic reported the names of three defensive backs Sanders dismissed after Colorado's 41-7 loss at Northwestern: Indiana transfer Jah Jah Boyd, James Madison transfer Justin Eaglin and Lamar transfer Paul Omodia. A team source confirmed the report before kickoff. Sanders had cited "conduct detrimental to the team" but hadn't named the players.

Sanders said Colorado will hold an open quarterback competition during its bye week after a three-game losing streak in which the Buffaloes were outscored 93-27. Colorado returns from the bye to host Utah on Saturday, Oct. 17.