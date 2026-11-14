Big 12 Title Race Takes Another Wild Turn After Colorado Stuns Houston

The Big 12’s championship race received another reminder Friday night that November expectations can unravel in a hurry.

Colorado stunned No. 14 Houston 42-32 at Folsom Field, handing the Cougars a damaging third conference loss and changing the outlook for a contender trying to stay within reach of the league’s leaders.

Houston fell to 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play. Colorado improved to 4-6 and 2-5, delivering a result with consequences well beyond Boulder.

For the Big 12, the upset adds another layer of intrigue ahead of a Saturday schedule featuring three matchups between teams near the top of the standings. Houston’s setback gives the remaining contenders an opportunity to create separation — provided they can avoid suffering a similar fate.

Houston Loses Ground in Crowded Big 12 Race

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Utah enters Saturday atop the conference at 6-0, followed by Texas Tech at 5-1. Arizona, BYU, Baylor, and Oklahoma State are all 4-2. Houston had been part of that two-loss group. Now, the Cougars sit behind it.

The difference matters. With only two regular-season games remaining, Houston can finish no better than 6-3 in conference play, leaving its championship hopes dependent on results elsewhere and any applicable tiebreakers.

Friday’s loss makes an already difficult climb considerably steeper.

It also hurts Houston’s broader postseason case. A third overall defeat, coming against a Colorado team that entered the night with three wins, gives the Cougars another obstacle in any argument for College Football Playoff consideration.

The opportunity was there for Houston to maintain pressure on the teams ahead of it. Instead, the Cougars head into the final stretch needing help.

Saturday Could Reshape the Championship Picture Again

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The next turn in the race could arrive almost immediately, with Saturday delivering even more impactful matchups in the Big 12.

Utah visits Arizona, Texas Tech travels to Oklahoma State, and BYU hosts Baylor on Saturday. Each matchup carries direct implications for the conference standings.

Utah has an opportunity to protect its unbeaten conference record while pushing Arizona farther behind. For the Wildcats, a victory would pull the league leader closer to the chasing pack and keep their own championship pursuit moving.

Texas Tech faces a similarly consequential trip. A win would preserve the Red Raiders’ position ahead of the two-loss contenders. An Oklahoma State victory would give both programs two conference defeats, tightening the competition behind Utah.

Meanwhile, BYU and Baylor meet with matching 4-2 conference records. The winner will remain firmly involved in the pursuit; the loser will join Houston with three Big 12 defeats.

Those games could produce more separation at the top or leave the conference facing an even more crowded finish. Houston’s loss removes some immediate pressure from the other contenders, but it settles neither championship berth.

Colorado Delivers a Warning to the Contenders

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Friday’s result was especially costly because Houston had positioned itself to take control of the game.

The Cougars built a 20-7 lead before Colorado scored 28 unanswered points. The Buffaloes moved ahead 21-20 at halftime and extended the advantage to 35-20 by the end of the third quarter.

Houston’s fourth-quarter response was not enough to recover.

The Cougars will finish the regular season at West Virginia on Nov. 21 and at home against Baylor on Nov. 28. That finale could still influence the championship picture, even if Houston’s own path has narrowed considerably.

For everyone else, Colorado supplied a timely warning. Position in the standings offers an advantage, but it does not guarantee the next win.

The Big 12 entered the weekend with a crowded chase behind Utah and Texas Tech. Before Saturday’s pivotal games even began, one contender had already lost valuable ground.