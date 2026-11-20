Colorado’s 42–32 win over No. 14 Houston kept the Buffaloes’ bowl hopes alive and knocked the Cougars two games behind Texas Tech in the Big 12 standings.

Robert Griffin III gave his Week 11 coach of the week nod to Deion Sanders after Colorado pulled off an upset that mattered well beyond Boulder. The Buffaloes came back from a 13-point deficit to beat No. 14 Houston 42–32 on Friday night at Folsom Field, earning the program’s first victory over an AP top-15 opponent since 2007.

The result gave Sanders and the Buffaloes a chance to play their way into a bowl over the final two weeks. For Houston, it was a costly third conference loss at a point in the season when there was little room left to make up ground.

How Colorado Flipped the Game Against Houston

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Houston led 20–7 late in the second quarter. By halftime, Colorado was ahead 21–20. The Buffaloes added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring 28 unanswered points to turn a double-digit deficit into a 35–20 lead.

The running game powered the turnaround. Colorado rushed for 249 yards and five touchdowns, with Richard Young accounting for 99 yards and two scores. The Buffaloes also showed they could keep the offense moving when quarterback Isaac Wilson briefly left the game in the third quarter. Backup Kaneal Sweetwyne scored on a 14-yard keeper on his first snap.

Houston still finished with 477 yards of offense. The difference was what Colorado’s defense did with its chances in the second half. Safety Randon Fontenette forced a fumble, and defensive back Boo Carter came up with an interception. The Cougars scored twice in the fourth quarter, but they never got closer than nine points after falling behind 35–20.

What Houston’s Loss Means for the Big 12 Race

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Houston entered Week 12 at 7–3 overall and 4–3 in conference play. Utah sat alone atop the league at 7–0, followed by Texas Tech at 6–1 and BYU at 5–2. Even if Houston wins its last two games, it can finish only 6–3 in the Big 12. That leaves the Cougars needing Texas Tech to lose twice just to match the Red Raiders’ conference record. BYU is also ahead of Houston entering the weekend.

Colorado has a more straightforward finish. At 4–6, the Buffaloes need to win both remaining games to reach six victories, starting Saturday at Cincinnati. For the rest of the Big 12, the lesson from Boulder is already on the standings page. One road loss left Houston needing help from several teams with two weeks to go.